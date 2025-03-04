U-turn Thanks to What Jorge Javier Vázquez Has Uncovered About Laura Madrueño

Javier Vázquez has left more than one speechless with the latest he has revealed about his colleague Laura Madrueño and her work within Survivors 2025. A fact that, without a doubt, has meant a 180º turn.

This famous survival reality show is about to kick off. According to Mediaset, it will be next March 6 when we can see the contestants of this edition jump from the helicopter to start their adventure in Honduras.

| Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

However, this year, the format presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez and Laura Madrueño will return to Telecinco's line-up with a big novelty: the long-awaited participation of Terelu Campos.

As they have assured, although she is not part of the cast of this edition, Alejandra Rubio's mother will travel to the Cayos Cochinos to live the experience. Additionally, she has also been sent to fulfill a very special mission.

| Instagram, @supervivientestv

However, and although Telecinco has not yet specified what it is about, the reactions to Terelu's participation have not been long in coming. Among them, that of Jorge Javier Vázquez himself.

Jorge Javier Vázquez makes a 180º turn by revealing unexpected information about Laura Madrueño

After years of working side by side with Terelu, now Jorge Javier Vázquez will meet her again on the small screen. Faced with this signing, the one from Badalona has not hesitated to react with a humorous comment and a curious prediction.

During the press conference for the presentation of Survivors 2025, held this Monday, March 3, Jorge Javier Vázquez spoke about the participation of his former colleague from Sálvame. A moment in which he revealed what the future of Laura Madrueño within the format might be.

| Instagram, @supervivientestv

Amid laughter, Jorge Javier Vázquez pointed out that "Maybe Laura Madrueño's position is in danger." He also joked, saying: "This year we start with the handicap that we already know who is going to win the edition, which is Terelu."

Additionally, showcasing his good sense of humor, the presenter assured that he is "Convinced that she is one of the clear favorites to reach the final."

Another issue Jorge Javier Vázquez addressed is related to the possible helicopter jump by Terelu. A situation that Laura Madrueño's colleague doesn't believe will happen:

"I never thought she would agree to go to Survivors. I think she won't jump from the helicopter, but once she's on the beach, she'll want to stay longer."