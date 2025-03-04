Logo e-notícies EN
Logo e-notícies EN
Español Català
Logo Facebook
Close-up photo montage of Jorge Javier Vázquez and Laura Madrueño, both with neutral expressions.
Jorge Javier Vázquez reveals an unexpected fact about Laura Madrueño | Camara Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat
PEOPLE

U-turn Thanks to What Jorge Javier Vázquez Has Uncovered About Laura Madrueño

Jorge Javier Vázquez reveals what Laura Madrueño's future in 'Supervivientes' might be.

by

Vanesa González

Javier Vázquez has left more than one speechless with the latest he has revealed about his colleague Laura Madrueño and her work within Survivors 2025. A fact that, without a doubt, has meant a 180º turn. 

This famous survival reality show is about to kick off. According to Mediaset, it will be next March 6 when we can see the contestants of this edition jump from the helicopter to start their adventure in Honduras. 

Medium shot photo montage of Laura Madrueño and Jorge Javier Vázquez, both with neutral expressions, on the set of 'Survivors'.
Jorge Javier Vázquez talks about Laura Madrueño's future on "Supervivientes" | Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

However, this year, the format presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez and Laura Madrueño will return to Telecinco's line-up with a big novelty: the long-awaited participation of Terelu Campos. 

As they have assured, although she is not part of the cast of this edition, Alejandra Rubio's mother will travel to the Cayos Cochinos to live the experience. Additionally, she has also been sent to fulfill a very special mission. 

Image of Terelu Campos standing in front of a vegetation background, with her name written at the bottom of the image. It is a promotion for 'Survivors' 2025.
Terelu Campos's work in Honduras is still a mystery | Instagram, @supervivientestv

However, and although Telecinco has not yet specified what it is about, the reactions to Terelu's participation have not been long in coming. Among them, that of Jorge Javier Vázquez himself. 

Jorge Javier Vázquez makes a 180º turn by revealing unexpected information about Laura Madrueño

After years of working side by side with Terelu, now Jorge Javier Vázquez will meet her again on the small screen. Faced with this signing, the one from Badalona has not hesitated to react with a humorous comment and a curious prediction. 

During the press conference for the presentation of Survivors 2025, held this Monday, March 3, Jorge Javier Vázquez spoke about the participation of his former colleague from Sálvame. A moment in which he revealed what the future of Laura Madrueño within the format might be. 

Sandra Barneda, Jorge Javier Vázquez and Carlos Sobera pose together at a promotional event for 'Supervivientes 2025'.
Jorge Javier Vázquez breaks his silence during the presentation of "Supervivientes 2025" | Instagram, @supervivientestv

Amid laughter, Jorge Javier Vázquez pointed out that "Maybe Laura Madrueño's position is in danger." He also joked, saying: "This year we start with the handicap that we already know who is going to win the edition, which is Terelu." 

Additionally, showcasing his good sense of humor, the presenter assured that he is "Convinced that she is one of the clear favorites to reach the final." 

Another issue Jorge Javier Vázquez addressed is related to the possible helicopter jump by Terelu. A situation that Laura Madrueño's colleague doesn't believe will happen:

"I never thought she would agree to go to Survivors. I think she won't jump from the helicopter, but once she's on the beach, she'll want to stay longer." 

➡️ People

More posts: