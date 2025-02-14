The Tragic End of María Dolores, the Beloved Grandmother Who Vanished Without a Trace

The mysterious disappearance of María Dolores Illan Méndez was one of the most talked-about cases in recent years. She was a mother and grandmother from Vilassar de Mar, in Barcelona, who left her home to move to Gran Canaria with her husband. On March 18, 2020, she disappeared without a trace, and her family lived through years of uncertainty and pain.

During that time, María Dolores's husband, Miguel Gallego Pousada, a former Civil Guard agent, was the one who spoke the most about her disappearance. However, there were always doubts about his version of events. It took almost a year until, in 2021, he reported her disappearance, but investigators were already beginning to suspect that something didn't add up.

| Europa Press

A Confession That Changed Everything

This Tuesday, the case took an unexpected turn; Miguel, summoned to testify as a witness, ended up confessing to the murder of his wife. According to his account, it all happened during an argument in which physical assaults occurred. Miguel explained that she had hit him and that, in an act of defense, he pushed her, causing her fall and subsequent death.

But Miguel's version didn't convince the investigators; after killing his wife, he dismembered her body and scattered the parts in various locations in the south of Gran Canaria. The police, after an exhaustive search, managed to find human remains in different places. Despite the confession, forensic experts are still verifying if the remains belong to María Dolores.

| SOS Desaparecidos

María Dolores's daughters, who live in Catalonia, couldn't imagine that their mother's disappearance would have such an outcome. For almost five years, they waited for answers, not knowing the truth behind her absence. The pain of their loss was compounded when they learned that their mother was murdered by the person they thought was taking care of her.

A Deep Pain for the Entire Family

Her family not only has had to face the pain of losing her but also confronts the painful revelation that their mother was a victim of domestic violence. Although Miguel claimed that his wife assaulted him, violence has no justification. This tragedy could have been avoided if signs of abuse had been detected in time.

This case has highlighted the consequences of gender violence in the family sphere. Many times, victims suffer in silence and can't ask for help. Her death is also a reminder that it is essential to pay attention to warning signs and act before it's too late.

| Guardia Civil

María Dolores's case has also impacted the community that knew her. Remembered as a kind, loving woman always willing to help, her murder has left a deep mark on those around her. Despite Miguel's confession, the family will not be able to recover the woman they knew and who will always be in their hearts.

Although justice is progressing in the case, the damage is already done. The suffering of María Dolores's daughters and the pain they will carry for the rest of their lives can't be repaired. Her story will be remembered as a tragic reminder of how family tragedies can remain hidden until the truth comes to light.