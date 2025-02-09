Minor in Critical Condition After Being Hit by a Car While Riding a Bicycle

A serious traffic accident occurred this afternoon in Castellar del Vallès (Barcelona). A car ran over a group of cyclists on the C-1415a road while they were traveling on the interurban route.

In the accident, a minor was critically injured. The other two cyclists joining him, an adult and another minor, suffered less serious injuries.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Servei d'Emergències Mèdiques, Mossos d'Esquadra

Accident on the C-1415a Road

Around 1 PM, emergency services received a report of an accident on the C-1415a road, at kilometer 26.8, as it passed through Castellar del Vallès. A vehicle struck a group of cyclists traveling on the road, consisting of an adult and two minors.

As a result of the impact, one of the minors was left in critical condition, while the other two sustained less severe injuries. The quick intervention of emergency services was key to stabilizing the injured and transporting them to hospitals.

A Minor in Critical Condition

After the accident, four units of Bombers de la Generalitat, four SEM teams (one shared with firefighters), and a team from the Mossos d'Esquadra were dispatched to the scene.

| @semgencat, Getty Images Signature, ti-ja

The minor in critical condition was urgently transported in a medicalized ambulance to the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, where he is being treated. Meanwhile, the other two injured, the adult and the other minor, were evacuated to the Parc Taulí Hospital in Sabadell.

The road was closed in both directions until the injured were assisted and the crashed car was removed. This helped facilitate the work of the emergency services.

Authorities have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident and determine the exact causes of the impact.