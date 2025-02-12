Surprise in Lérida: The Beautiful Story That Has Gone Viral on Social Media

An unexpected event has caught the attention of thousands of people on social media, surprising the residents of Lérida. It is a touching reunion involving a lost animal and a happy owner. Although it initially seemed like an unsolved mystery, the story has taken a radically different and emotional turn.

The protagonists are a 33-year-old red-tailed gray parrot and its owner, who reunited after three long years. What seemed like a case of pet theft ended up being a heartwarming story.

| @mossos, Getty Images, JackF

The Investigation and the Discovery

It all began in January 2022, when a parrot of the species Psittacus erithacus, a bird valued at 700 euros, was stolen from a farm in Juneda, Lérida. The property was known for its large size, and the parrot, which lived in a cage, quickly became a desired piece for whoever decided to steal it. For a while, the police investigation yielded no results, leaving the story in suspense.

However, a few days ago, the Mossos d'Esquadra obtained key information that led them to a house in Borges Blanques, where the animal was apparently located. The surprise came when, upon questioning the current owner, he revealed that he had acquired the parrot from an acquaintance for 350 euros. He had bought it three years ago when the original family could not take care of it.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The Emotional Moment of the Reunion

When the police officers recovered the parrot and returned it to its original owner, the animal's reaction left no one indifferent. According to reports from the Catalan police, the parrot showed "great joy" upon being reunited with its owner. This emotional moment has touched the hearts of many people, making it clear that, although time has passed, the bond between them remains strong.

The story, which initially seemed like a simple theft, has given way to a narrative full of hope and emotion. Not only has the recovery of the parrot made an impact, but also the joy of the animal upon reuniting with its home. What started as a routine investigation ended up becoming a story that highlights emotional bonds.

| en.e-noticies.cat

The follow-up of the lead led the Mossos d'Esquadra to identify the alleged seller of the parrot, a 26-year-old man. After being arrested, the individual was interrogated and subsequently released with the obligation to appear before the judge when required. The investigation remains open to fully clarify the case, especially regarding the author of the initial theft.

This unexpected twist in the story has caused debates and comments on social media, where many celebrate the resolution of the case. Although there are details yet to be discovered, the story of the stolen parrot and its reunion has captivated internet users.