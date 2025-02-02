Tragic accident in Spain: A 23-year-old young man dies and two others are injured

The early hours of this Saturday have been marked by tragedy in Málaga. A serious accident on the AP-46 highway has resulted in a fatal outcome. A 23-year-old young man has lost his life after the vehicle he was traveling in crashed into a toll booth.

The accident occurred in the town of Casabermeja, on a stretch of the Pedrizas highway. It was just before six-thirty in the morning when the car, traveling at high speed, crashed. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle collided head-on with the protective barrier.

One dead and two seriously injured

The accident was so violent that the car was completely destroyed. A witness passing through the area alerted emergency services upon seeing the magnitude of the crash. In his call to 112, he reported that there were several people trapped inside the vehicle.

Emergency services acted quickly. Health workers from 061, firefighters, and officers from the Civil Guard Traffic Unit were dispatched to the scene. The priority was to rescue the car's occupants, who were trapped among the wreckage of the impact.

The driver of the vehicle lost his life instantly. Despite the efforts of the medical teams, nothing could be done to save him. The other two occupants were rescued alive and taken to the Regional Hospital of Málaga.

They are two young men aged 23 and 24, who were admitted in serious condition. Their prognosis remains guarded as doctors work to stabilize them. The severity of the impact caused significant injuries.

Authorities have opened an investigation to clarify what happened. The Civil Guard seeks to determine the exact circumstances of the accident and whether any external factors were involved.

For now, it is known that the vehicle was traveling at high speed toward Málaga. It is unknown whether the driver lost control or if there was any other reason behind the impact.

The accident hasn't only had personal consequences. The toll booth against which the vehicle crashed suffered severe damage. Fortunately, there were no workers inside at the time.

Maintenance workers are already working in the area to assess the damage. It is expected that normalcy will be restored at this point on the highway in the coming hours.