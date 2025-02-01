Shock over the death of Karilenia, a mother of 3 children murdered by her partner

The Asturian town of Sama is in shock after a crime that has left the community stunned. Karilenia, the victim, who was the mother of three minor children, lost her life violently in the center of the municipality. The tragedy occurred last night, January 31, near Dorado Park, where the woman was attacked with a bladed weapon.

The alleged perpetrator of the crime is her romantic partner, Francisco, 74 years old. The relationship between them was recent, but the argument that preceded the attack revealed the violence that erupted that night. Eyewitnesses recounted the sequence of events, which began inside the home they shared.

| Google Maps

An argument that ended with Karilenia's death

The first indications suggest that the aggression began inside the apartment where the couple lived, as reported by El Comercio. According to a neighbor's testimony, the fight started around 10 p.m. with shouts and blows. Shortly after, the couple went out to the street, where the dispute continued in front of the building's entrance.

The witness, looking out the window, saw Francisco seemingly hitting Karilenia. Alarmed by the situation, the neighbor warned him that she would call the police. It was then that the aggressor turned around and revealed the knife he was holding.

In a desperate attempt to save herself, Karilenia managed to run a few meters to the entrance of Dorado Park. However, she collapsed on a bench after receiving at least two stab wounds. Emergency services arrived quickly and tried to revive her for almost an hour. Despite their efforts, they couldn't do anything to save her life.

The crime took place in a central point of Sama, specifically at the intersection of Cervantes Street with Dorado Park, near the river. Some witnesses claimed that the woman left the home calling for help before being caught and attacked by her partner.

The aggressor has a criminal record

Francisco, the alleged perpetrator of the crime, had already been linked to another fatal incident in 2022. On that occasion, his then-partner, María Carmen, died in a fire at their home in Sama. In that incident, he was seriously injured.

As for Karilenia, it has emerged that she had been a victim of gender violence in the past by an ex-partner, as reported by the aforementioned media. She had arrived in Langreo a few months ago from Mieres, seeking a new opportunity for herself and her children.

The authorities have strongly condemned this murder. From the Principality of Asturias, the Government Delegation, and the Langreo City Council have expressed their outrage and announced support measures for the victim's family.