Tragedy in Spain: A 16-year-old boy dies after being stabbed in the middle of the street

The tranquility of the Cordoba night was shattered on February 1st with an event that has shocked the entire city. A young man of just 16 years old was stabbed in the middle of the street, in an area frequented by young people during the weekends. Despite the quick reply of the emergency services, his life couldn't be saved.

The tragedy occurred on Judería Street, within the El Arenal fairgrounds. It was 10:20 PM when the emergency service 112 received a call alerting of an assault. Within minutes, the reply protocol was activated, and medical teams and National Police officers were mobilized. However, the severity of the wound would mark the tragic outcome.

The minor had a severe wound in the abdomen. Medical personnel and National Police officers went to the scene. The victim was urgently transferred to Reina Sofía Hospital after the assault.

The doctors tried to stabilize him, but the severity of the injury made it impossible to save his life. Shortly after his admission, his death was confirmed, an outcome that has left family and friends devastated.

The investigation remains open

The authorities have opened an investigation to clarify what happened. For now, there are no arrests, although the National Police have already identified the alleged striker. The officers are working to locate him and proceed with his arrest.

Meanwhile, the weapon used in the attack hasn't yet been found. No details have been provided about the exact circumstances of the crime or the number of people involved in the assault.

An area with a large youth presence

El Arenal is a common meeting point for young people, especially during the weekends. Many come to this area to socialize and enjoy their free time.

For now, it is unknown if the victim and the striker had any prior relationship. It has also not been confirmed if the attack was linked to a discussion or a possible altercation between several groups.

The news has caused concern in Cordoba, where it is expected that the authorities will clarify the facts as soon as possible. The police are keeping several lines of investigation open and continue to gather information. Witness statements may be key to determining what happened in the moments leading up to the assault.