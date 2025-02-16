Tragedy in Spain: A Woman Dies After Being Trapped in an Apartment Fire

A fire recorded in the early hours of this Sunday in La Pineda, Vila-seca, has left one fatality and three people injured. The fire broke out in an apartment building located on Alfredo Kraus Street, mobilizing a large emergency operation.

Emergency Deployment to Extinguish the Fire

The fire was declared around four in the morning in a five-story building. Given the magnitude of the incident, seven fire department units were dispatched to the scene, equipped with tanker trucks, ladder trucks and a coordination vehicle.

| Bombers de la Generalitat

Several patrols from the Mossos d'Esquadra and the Local Police also attended, as well as several ambulances from the Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM). So far, the causes of the fire are unknown.

The firefighters confined a dozen residents on the upper floors of the building to avoid smoke exposure. Additionally, they rescued three people who were trapped on the balconies, as the dense smoke prevented them from exiting through the stairs.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

One Fatality and Three Injured

When the emergency teams managed to access the fourth floor, they found the lifeless body of a 92-year-old woman. The victim couldn't survive the smoke inhalation. Meanwhile, three people were injured.

After the incident, they were treated on-site by SEM paramedics. Subsequently, they were transported to the Santa Tecla Hospital in Tarragona for medical attention. According to initial reports, their lives are not feared to be in danger.

| @semgencat, Pexels

The flames were brought under control shortly after five in the morning. After stabilizing the situation, the firefighters ventilated the stairs and upper floors before allowing the evacuated residents to return.

The causes that originated the fire are still unknown. The Mossos d'Esquadra have launched an investigation and are awaiting the opportunity to inspect the residence where the fire started. However, initial hypotheses suggest it was an accident.

Nonetheless, the Catalan police force will be responsible for carrying out the judicial proceedings. This way, it is expected that the facts will be clarified in the coming days.