Shock in Spain: tragic outcome for the 24-year-old missing for days

The city of Alicante has found itself involved in a situation in recent hours that it surely never wanted to be implicated in. The disappearance of Jakov Jelkic, a 24-year-old player, has had a tragic outcome. This Monday, his lifeless body was found floating in the inner dock of Alicante's port.

Thus, it brought an end to a search that had begun three days earlier. Authorities are still investigating the causes of his death, although the most likely hypothesis is that it was an accident. Jakov Jelkic was part of a Swiss soccer team and was in Alicante to spend a vacation with his teammates.

The last time he was seen alive was on February 1, near a well-known nightclub in the area. According to initial investigations, Jakov Jelkic was enjoying the night with some teammates. But at one point, he separated from the group to return to the venue to retrieve his jacket.

Alicante has rallied around the search for the young man

An hour later, the young man sent a message to his girlfriend, assuring her that he was fine. However, when his teammates woke up in the morning, they realized that Jakov Jelkic was not in his room. Hence, they quickly decided to alert the authorities.

After trying unsuccessfully to locate him, the player's family joined the search, and the SOS Desaparecidos Association issued an alert. Additionally, public cooperation was requested to try to find the young man's whereabouts. Jakov Jelkic's mobile phone was located in a nightclub in the city, which led authorities to focus their efforts in that area.

However, there were no further signs of the young man until, three days later, the body was found in the port. The Civil Guard, through its Underwater Activities Specialists Group (GEAS), was responsible for recovering the body from the water. Although investigations continue, initial information suggests that Jakov Jelkic's death may have been accidental.

The initial hypotheses of the young man's death

Authorities don't rule out any hypothesis, but everything indicates that the young man may have accidentally fallen into the water during his nighttime walk. Jakov Jelkic had arrived in Alicante on January 31, just before his fateful journey began. The young man contacted his family at 3:30 PM that same day and later withdrew an amount of money from an ATM.

The news of his disappearance left both the player's family and his teammates deeply shocked, as they deeply regret the tragedy. At this time, Jakov Jelkic's family is in Alicante to follow the investigation's progress. Meanwhile, authorities are trying to clarify the details of this unfortunate event.