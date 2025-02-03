Horrible murder in the middle of the night: a 36-year-old man is killed with an ax blow

Macabre discovery by the Mossos d'Esquadra in an apartment in Badalona. A 36-year-old man, of Pakistani nationality, died violently in a residence on Guasch Street, in the Llefià neighborhood. According to reports from El Caso, everything would have originated in the middle of a fight inside the apartment.

The victim had a fatal head wound, apparently caused by an axe. The Catalan police also found a second person in the apartment with stab wounds. However, their life was not feared for.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

Man killed with axe blows in Badalona

According to initial reports, an unknown person allegedly attacked the victim using an axe, causing a fatal head wound. The events occurred inside a residence on Guasch Street in Badalona.

After receiving the alert, SEM emergency services went to the scene. However, they could don'thing to save the victim, who had injuries incompatible with life.

They were able to transport a second person with stab wounds to the Can Ruti Hospital in Badalona. According to authorities, the injured person's condition is stable, and their life is not feared for.

Initial investigations suggest that the incident originated from a fight inside the residence. A witness allegedly recorded the assault on video, which could provide key details to clarify what happened.

The Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the Northern Metropolitan Police Region has taken over the case. It is currently under a gag order.

It's the fourth murder in 4 days in Catalonia

This tragic event adds to a series of recent homicides in Catalonia. In fact, it is the fourth murder in just 4 days in Catalonia. In recent days, three other murders have been recorded in Barcelona, Santa Perpètua, and Vilanova del Camí, all related to bladed weapons.

It is being investigated whether the death is linked to conflicts arising around the control of drug sales. A problem that has caused numerous confrontations in the area. So far, no arrests have been made directly related to the crime.