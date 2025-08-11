Important announcement from the SSA to thousands of Americans: easier than it seems

SSA has issued an important message for everyone who has started an essential process to collect their benefits. However, something has happened that has prevented them from completing it.

If you're in that situation, don't worry. You haven't lost everything. In fact, SSA makes it easier than it seems for you to continue your application without having to start from scratch.

SSA lends you a hand so you don't miss out on benefits

Many people start the online application to request disability benefits and for some reason leave it unfinished. They might lose their connection, be missing a document, or simply get distracted. The good news is that Social Security keeps the application for a limited time and gives you the option to return to the saved application.

| Getty Images, alphaspirit.it

To do this, it's important to recover the reentry number, a code that the platform gives you when you save your application without completing it. This number is key because it lets you continue where you left off, without losing the information you've already entered.

This is how you can recover your reentry number

If you've forgotten or lost that number, SSA also offers you options to easily recover it from their official website. United States Social Security itself clarifies that if you lost the reentry number, you can recover it by providing some basic personal information.

In addition, the system will guide you step by step so you don't make mistakes and you can resume your application in minutes. SSA insists that you shouldn't leave the application unfinished if you need help due to disability.

| Getty Images, Billion Photos

It's essential that you complete it as soon as possible so you can receive the benefits in the shortest possible time. If you don't finish your application, the process will remain on hold, and you could lose the opportunity to access the money and services you need so much.

Take note of other interesting SSA facilities in the U.S.

Another convenience that SSA offers is that, in case you have questions or technical difficulties, you can call by phone or go to a local office. They also have online resources, such as tutorials and frequently asked questions, to help you continue your application without complications.

If you started your process and left it unfinished, remember that it's important to recover the reentry number. Thanks to the options and conveniences offered by Social Security, returning to the saved application is easier than many believe. Go to SSA's official website now and continue with your disability benefits application.