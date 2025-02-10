Urgent Notice from Banco Santander: Don't Even Think About Doing This or You'll Regret It

Banco Santander has issued an urgent alert about a scam known as SIM swapping. This fraud involves duplicating your mobile's SIM card to access your bank accounts and personal data. It's essential to understand what this scam entails and how to protect yourself.

Banco Santander Warns Everyone: Stay Alert with SIM Swapping

SIM swapping is a technique that criminals use to obtain a duplicate of your SIM card without your consent. With this duplicate, they can receive your calls and messages, including the verification SMS that banks send to confirm transactions. This way, they manage to access and take control of online banking, make transfers, and other fraudulent operations.

Obtaining Personal Data: Through phishing, vishing techniques, or exploring your social networks, criminals gather information. For example, your name, ID, address, and phone number.

Requesting SIM Duplicate: With the obtained data, they contact your mobile operator. Pretending to be you, they request a duplicate of your SIM card.

Access to Bank Accounts: Once with the duplicated SIM, they receive your bank's verification SMS, allowing them to access your accounts and perform fraudulent operations.

Banco Santander Warns Us Sternly: Never Do It

Recently, cases have been reported where customers have fallen victim to SIM swapping, resulting in significant financial losses. Banco Santander seeks to raise awareness among its customers about this type of fraud to prevent future incidents.

Do not share your personal data, avoid providing sensitive information through calls, emails, or messages from unknown sources. Do not click on suspicious links, be wary of messages urging you to click on links or provide personal information.

Do not post sensitive information on social networks. For example, details like your phone number, address, or date of birth can be used by scammers.

Banco Santander's Tips to Avoid This Fraud

Use combinations of letters, numbers, and symbols, and avoid using the same password across multiple services. Enable two-step authentication whenever possible, use authentication apps instead of verification SMS.

Keep your information updated, your contact details at the bank should be correct to receive alerts of suspicious activity. Regularly check your accounts, monitor your bank transactions, and report any unusual activity immediately.

Additionally, request to be notified of any request for a duplicate of your SIM card. Prudence is our best ally against fraud. Stay alert and follow these tips to protect your data and your money.