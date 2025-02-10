CaixaBank's Innovation for All ATM Users: They've Been Asking for It for a Long Time

CaixaBank has introduced a new feature that has caused satisfaction among its customers: the ability to withdraw money from the ATM using only a mobile phone. This functionality, which many users had been requesting for some time, is based on NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, offering an easier, more convenient, and faster way to withdraw cash.

CaixaBank's New Feature for Regular ATM Customers: Fast and Convenient

To use this option, both the ATM and the smartphone must be compatible with NFC technology. Most CaixaBank ATMs already have this feature, which is identifiable by the NFC symbol on the screen or in the contact area.

Set up your mobile for NFC payments and ensure that your device has NFC technology enabled. Then, install and set up a compatible payment app, such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, or CaixaBank's own app. Add your bank card following the app's instructions.

How to Withdraw Money at the ATM with Your Mobile

Withdrawing money from your CaixaBank ATM is that simple. Go to a CaixaBank ATM with NFC technology and bring your mobile close to the ATM's NFC reader, similar to how you would pay in a store.

The ATM will detect your device and ask you to enter your PIN or verify your identity through the payment app. Select the amount of money you wish to withdraw and follow the on-screen instructions. This process is similar to making payments with your mobile and offers a fast and secure experience.

An Option Applauded by CaixaBank Customers

This innovation offers several advantages, such as not needing to carry a physical card, reducing the possibility of forgetting or losing it. By not relying on a physical card, the risk of cloning or fraud associated with the manipulation of card reading devices is reduced.

Security: Authentication through the mobile adds an additional layer of protection, combining the use of the PIN with the device's biometric verification.

Speed: The contactless interaction speeds up the cash withdrawal process, reducing the ATM usage time.

A Demand from CaixaBank Customers

CaixaBank users had been requesting a more modern and secure way to interact with ATMs for some time. The integration of NFC technology for cash withdrawal responds to this demand, showing the entity's commitment to innovation and the continuous improvement of the customer experience.

Thanks to NFC technology, it is now possible to perform this operation easily, conveniently, and quickly. Reinforcing security and adapting to the current needs of users.