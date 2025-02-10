Official Announcement from the Tax Agency About the Income Tax Return: Finally Arrives in 2025

The Tax Agency has announced a significant development for the 2025 Income Tax Return. Starting April 2, taxpayers will be able to pay their taxes via Bizum and credit card. This measure aims to facilitate the payment process and adapt to the current preferences of citizens.

Tax Agency's News on the 2025 Income Tax: Easier Than Ever

From the start of the 2025 Income Tax campaign on April 2, taxpayers will have the option to pay the amount due using Bizum or credit card. To do this, when filing the return, they can select the desired payment option and follow the instructions provided by the Tax Agency.

It is important to ensure that the Bizum application is activated in the corresponding banking app and that the credit card is enabled for online payments.

The use of Bizum and credit cards offers several advantages. For example, payments are made instantly, without the need to wait for lengthy banking processes. It is not necessary to know the Tax Agency's account number; simply access the banking app or use the credit card.

Many citizens already use these methods in their daily lives, which facilitates their adoption for tax payments. According to data from the Bank of Spain, 36% of the population uses Bizum for their electronic payments. Meanwhile, 32% use credit cards, reflecting the popularity of these methods.

What Other Ways Do We Have to Pay the Income Tax? Note the Options

In addition to Bizum and credit card, taxpayers have other options to pay the Income Tax Return:

Direct debit: Allows the amount due to be directly charged to the taxpayer's bank account on the established date.

Payment at collaborating entities: It is possible to make the payment in cash or by account charge at banks and savings banks that collaborate with the Tax Agency.

Payment in installments: If the return results in an amount due, the payment can be split into two installments without interest: 60% when filing the return and the remaining 40% in November.

Taxpayers' Reaction to This Development

The introduction of Bizum and credit card payment has been well received by many taxpayers. They see these options as a way to simplify and expedite the tax payment process. The Tax Agency thus seeks to adapt to current trends and facilitate compliance with tax obligations.

Overall, the 2025 Income Tax Return brings with it a new payment option that many were expecting. It is none other than the possibility of paying taxes via Bizum or credit card.