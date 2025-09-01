Urgent message from SSA about IRS: do this for your own good, hurry up

SSA reminds that tax season is one of the times when the most fraud attempts are detected. Criminals try to pose as legitimate taxpayers to file false returns and keep refunds that don't belong to them.

For this reason, tax professionals and the IRS itself stress the importance of using the IPPIN, also known as the Identity Theft Protection Personal Identification Number.

IRS's blunt statement: SSA confirms that the IPPIN is essential

The IPPIN Tax Pros is a simple, free, and vital tool that provides an extra layer of security for the taxpayer. It works as a unique six-digit code that only the citizen and IRS know. Thanks to it, any attempt by a thief to use personal data to file a false return is automatically blocked.

| Getty Images, Kaboompics de Pexels

Social Security emphasizes that registering to obtain an IPPIN isn't complicated. The citizen can do it on the IRS's official website, following a verification process that confirms their identity.

Millions of people are at risk: get it today

Once validated, each year a new code is issued that must be used when filing taxes. This step minimizes the chances of someone impersonating a citizen's tax identity.

Experts stress that this isn't just a minor detail, but a measure of vital importance. Every season, thousands of people see their refund disappear because a thief filed a false return with their data before they did.

| Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat

Solving this type of fraud is lengthy and exhausting. It can take months to solve. In contrast, having an IPPIN guarantees protection and peace of mind.

The more you protect yourself, the better off you'll be

This urgent message from SSA about IRS also highlights the need to act quickly. It's not advisable to put off registration, because during the campaign systems are often overloaded and the risk increases. The IRS and professionals remind that the sooner a citizen protects themselves, the less likely they are to suffer identity theft.

The warning is not minor. This is real and effective help for all citizens who want to protect their money. United States Social Security, together with the IRS, asks that attention be paid to this recommendation because it can make the difference between a secure return and a real headache.