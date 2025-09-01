Verified: Bank of America brightens millions of customers' day, no one expected this

Bank of America knows how to surprise its customers in the United States. Now everyone is in a good mood thanks to a program from their trusted bank that lets them avoid an annoying fee.

Imagine having a checking account and, simply by keeping a balance, you can stop worrying about unexpected fees. That's exactly what Bank of America offers with Preferred Rewards: a program that lets you avoid extra fees if you keep a sufficient balance.

| Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat

According to recent data, an average customer can get benefits of up to $500 per year—a figure that's already enough to make you smile. These benefits include the elimination of ATM fees, better rates, and discounts on loans, among other important advantages, according to Bankrate.

This is how you can avoid fees with Bank of America: join Preferred Rewards

Pay attention to Preferred Rewards. By keeping a combined balance—across checking, savings, and investment accounts with Merrill—of at least $20,000 (20,000 USD) in average daily balance for three months, you'll enter the program at no additional cost. It's not an impossible requirement, and the benefits justify the effort.

One of the key reasons to enroll is that checking accounts stop charging certain fees. For example, many monthly maintenance fees are eliminated if you're part of the program.

| Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat, Grok

In addition, better returns are offered on savings, discounts on interest rates for auto loans or mortgages, and even eliminated fees for wire transfers or check replacements.

Bank of America thinks about its customers like never before: many applaud it

Meanwhile, Preferred Rewards makes it easier to avoid extra fees on checking accounts, keep a balance of $5,000 (5,000 USD) or more, simplifies banking life, and becomes a way to save. All this creates a sense of satisfaction among its users. It's a Bank of America plan that truly improves the daily experience.

In addition, as part of the ongoing effort to improve, the institution offers digital tools like Erica, its virtual assistant, and the Life Plan platform to help manage your finances. This shows that Bank of America not only works in the present, but also plans future actions to make money management even easier.

Bank of America with Preferred Rewards is great news for those who are already customers or are thinking about becoming one. Avoiding extra fees, keeping an adequate balance, and receiving concrete advantages like additional interest or loan discounts make the program very attractive.