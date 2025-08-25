Verified by the SSA: this IRS matter is vital, today you won't face any risk

Social Security in the United States has issued a very important notice that is directly related to the IRS. Every year, thousands of citizens contribute through a widely praised gesture, believing it's legal, but that's not always the case.

This is about donations, and the problem arises when someone gives money to an organization that isn't officially recognized. In those cases, not only is the tax deduction lost, but there's also a risk of falling into fraud. That's why SSA has reminded people about the IRS's official tool to avoid this.

SSA's clear message about the IRS: use TEOS for donations

The IRS offers all citizens a quick and simple search tool called Tax Exempt Organization Search (TEOS). This system is free and is available on the IRS website to be consulted at any time.

| Dean Drobot, Claudiodivizia

According to their explanation, this is an essential step before making any donation in the United States. Social Security insists that this step shouldn't be overlooked, since it's the most effective way to check that the recipient entity is legitimate.

This is how simple TEOS works: all legitimate organizations

TEOS is very easy to use. You just need to visit the official IRS website, type the organization's name, and check if it's registered as tax-exempt. In just a few seconds, the search tool shows the results and allows you to verify if the donation can be deducted and if the entity meets all legal requirements.

No registration is required, there's no cost, and it offers the security of collaborating with a transparent and legal project. The importance of this notice is that many citizens, due to lack of knowledge, give money to campaigns that don't have official backing.

Safe and free process, no need for intermediaries or complexities

This causes financial losses and generates distrust in the charitable system. Both SSA and IRS insist that TEOS is the guarantee every citizen should use. It's quick, simple, and prevents falling for scams that take advantage of people's good faith.

| Pexels, en.e-noticies.cat

The IRS assures that their priority is to protect taxpayers and give them effective tools to make the right decisions. They also remind people that the entire process is safe and free, with no need for intermediaries or complex procedures. With this official search tool, anyone can check an organization's legitimacy in a matter of seconds.

Social Security and IRS agree that trust is key. Donating is a noble gesture, but it should always be done responsibly. Today, thanks to TEOS, citizens in the United States no longer face any risk if they verify before contributing.