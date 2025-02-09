BBVA's Massive Alert: Do This Urgently With Your Account or You'll Pay Dearly

In recent days, BBVA has issued an urgent alert to its customers due to a new scam circulating through SMS messages. This warning comes after the Mossos d'Esquadra's notice about an increase in frauds aimed at deceiving banking service users.

Urgent Notice from BBVA: Be Very Careful with This SMS Fraud

Cybercriminals send text messages that appear to be from BBVA. In these fraudulent SMS, they inform the user about supposed issues with their account, such as unauthorized access, blocks, or suspicious transactions.

| Dean Drobot, Google Maps, BBVA

The message usually includes a link that leads to a fake website mimicking the official BBVA site. Upon entering this page, the user is asked to provide confidential information, such as their identification number, passwords, or card details.

Once the scammers obtain this data, they can make phone calls pretending to be BBVA employees. During these calls, they try to convince the customer to make transfers or provide additional security codes, arguing that it is necessary to solve the supposed security issue.

What to Do If You've Been a Victim of a Scam? BBVA Responds

If you have provided confidential information or taken any action requested by these scammers, contact BBVA immediately at 900 102 801 to inform them of the situation. It is also advisable to change your passwords and monitor your bank accounts for any suspicious activity.

| Andrea Piacquadio, Google Maps

Prudence is our best ally against these scams. Always stay alert and follow security recommendations to protect your information and bank accounts.

Tips to Protect Ourselves from These Scams

BBVA never sends SMS containing links. If you receive a message that includes a link, even if it seems legitimate, it is likely fake.

Do Not Provide Personal Information: Never share sensitive data, such as passwords or security codes, through links received by SMS or phone calls.

Verify the Authenticity of Communications: If you receive a suspicious call or message, contact BBVA directly through official channels to confirm the communication's authenticity.

Keep Your Devices Secure: Install and regularly update antivirus and antimalware software on your devices. Also, ensure that the operating system and applications are up to date.

Remember, scammers often use tactics that create urgency or fear. Be wary of messages that pressure you to act quickly or contain grammatical and spelling errors.