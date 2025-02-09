Half of Spain Smiles After This From Hacienda About the Income Tax Return: Finally

The Tax Agency has announced a measure that has been enthusiastically received by many taxpayers. It is none other than the removal of the age limit for receiving assistance in the preparation and submission of the Income Tax Return.

This new development will allow more people, regardless of their age, to access personalized help to complete this annual procedure. Until now, personalized assistance was aimed at those over 65 years old. Especially in small towns where the presence of Tax Agency offices is limited.

Important news from the Treasury: half of Spain has it at hand

With the removal of the age limit, any taxpayer, regardless of their age, will be able to benefit from this service. The measure will be implemented in more than 550 municipalities with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants.

We are talking about those that don't have a Tax Agency office, autonomous community, or town hall that provides campaign assistance services. This includes towns from all Spanish provinces, ensuring that residents in rural areas also have access to the necessary assistance.

This satisfies many Spaniards who are offered assistance in the 2025 Income Tax

This initiative responds to a historical demand from taxpayers who, especially in rural areas, were forced to travel long distances. All to receive help in preparing their Income Tax Return. The possibility of accessing personalized assistance in their municipality, regardless of their age, represents a significant improvement in accessibility for taxpayers.

How to access this service?

Interested parties must request an appointment through the usual channels of the Tax Agency. Once the appointment is confirmed, they will be attended to by specialized personnel via video assistance in facilities provided by the local town hall. This system guarantees personalized attention without the need for travel.

This measure has been applauded by many, as it facilitates a procedure that can sometimes be complex and tedious. The removal of the age limit and the expansion of the service to more locations demonstrate a commitment by the Tax Agency to improve the taxpayer experience. Thus, it can ensure greater equity in access to public services.