Special Notice from Banco Santander: Always Do This and It Will Be Great for You

At Banco Santander, we care about offering you personalized and efficient service. One of the most convenient ways to manage your banking matters is by scheduling an appointment with your personal manager. Below, we explain how to do it and why it's the most convenient option.

Banco Santander makes it easy if you want to schedule an appointment

A personal manager is a Banco Santander professional who is responsible for advising you on your financial needs. Whether you need information about products, solve doubts, or manage specific procedures, your manager will be available to help you.

Banco Santander facilitates the scheduling of appointments through various digital channels, allowing you to choose the one that suits you best. Access your account in Online Banking, in the top menu select "Customer Service" and then "In-office appointment for commercial management."

Choose whether you prefer a phone or in-person appointment. Also, indicate the reason for your inquiry and select the date and time that best fit your availability.

How to schedule an appointment through the Santander App

Open the app on your mobile device and access your global position using your access key. Tap on the main menu and select "Help Center" and select "Schedule an appointment at your branch."

Indicate whether you want a phone or in-person appointment, the reason for your inquiry, and choose the date and time that are most convenient for you. Remember that the appointment must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

Why is it the most convenient way to do it?

Scheduling an appointment with your personal manager through Banco Santander's digital channels offers multiple advantages:

Ease: You can manage your appointments from the comfort of your home or anywhere, without needing to go to the branch.

Flexibility: You have the freedom to choose the time that best fits your schedule, avoiding unnecessary waits.

Efficiency: By scheduling your appointment, the manager will be prepared to assist you personally and solve your inquiries more effectively.

In addition to scheduling appointments, Banco Santander offers you other digital services that make managing your finances easier. Carry the bank on your mobile, make transfers, control your credit cards, withdraw cash from ATMs, review your expenses, and more.

Streamline your day-to-day, without waits or schedules, and from wherever you want, carry out your daily transactions with Internet Banking. For more information on how to schedule an appointment or use other digital services, visit Banco Santander's official page.