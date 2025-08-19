Thousands of Americans forced to do this by the SSA: don't ignore it or you'll pay a high price

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has issued an important warning for everyone who gets married. It is mandatory to complete a specific procedure, according to the SSA. Ignoring this step can lead to serious consequences, such as delays in your benefits, problems with the IRS, or complications when applying for other official documents.

When you get married and change your name, it is essential for the IRS to have updated records. This ensures that your income is recorded correctly and that you can access benefits like Social Security or Medicare without issues.

This form is essential if you get married in the U.S., don't take it lightly

SSA has made it clear that this process is mandatory to keep accuracy in official records. To update your name, you must complete Form SS-5, which is the application to obtain a Social Security card.

This form is required whether it is the first time you are applying for a card or if you are requesting a correction or replacement. Be careful because if you do not do what you must, you can get into trouble.

What happens if you do not update your name?

Not submitting this form can cause several problems. You could face delays in receiving benefits, errors in your tax records, or difficulties obtaining other official documents that require your Social Security number. In addition, SSA has emphasized that it is the citizen's responsibility to keep their records updated.

SSA offers some recommendations to make this process easier that you must follow without hesitation. Gather the necessary documents; you will need valid identification, such as a driver's license or passport, and a certified copy of your marriage certificate.

Complete Form SS-5; you can obtain this form online or at your local Social Security office. Submit your application; depending on your situation, you may be able to mail your application or do it in person at a local office.

Don't worry, this Social Security procedure is free

It is important that you do not ignore this process. Updating your name with SSA is essential to avoid future complications. Follow the indicated steps and make sure to keep your records up to date.

Remember, following SSA's instructions is not just a recommendation; it is an obligation to ensure that your rights and benefits are protected.