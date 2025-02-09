CaixaBank Makes Many in This Region of Spain Happy: Starting Today

CaixaBank has announced a significant expansion of its mobile offices in Castilla y León. Starting today, these offices will reach 614 towns, providing financial services to more than 120,000 people in the region. This increase represents a 25% growth in just one year, reinforcing the entity's commitment to financial inclusion in rural areas.

CaixaBank confirms it in 2025: guarantees financial inclusion in Castilla y León

The mobile offices, known as "ofimóviles," are adapted vehicles that offer banking services in locations without access to a physical branch. Users can perform regular transactions such as withdrawing cash, making deposits, and paying bills and taxes, regardless of whether they are CaixaBank customers.

This service is especially valuable for the elderly, as 70% of the users are over 65 years old. The expansion in Castilla y León has been remarkable. With eleven "ofimóviles" covering more than 19,884 miles (32,000 kilometers) per month, the community stands as the region with the highest coverage of this service in Spain.

CaixaBank continues supporting local economic development: more mobile offices

Ávila is the most benefited province, with 220 towns served, followed by León with 171, Segovia with 104, Palencia with 73, and Burgos with 46. This 25% growth in one year underscores CaixaBank's dedication to financial inclusion.

By expanding its routes and services, the entity seeks to ensure that the inhabitants of rural areas have access to essential banking services. Thus contributing to reducing financial exclusion and supporting local economic development.

"We want to be close to our customers, also in rural areas"

The regional director of CaixaBank in Castilla y León, Belén Martín, highlighted the importance of these services for rural communities. "We want to always be close to our customers, also in rural areas," Martín stated, emphasizing the entity's commitment to financial inclusion and support for local economies.

Nationally, CaixaBank has increased its mobile office service by 77% in the last year, reaching nearly 1,400 towns and benefiting more than 640,000 people. This effort reinforces its position as a leader in providing financial services in rural areas and its commitment to financial inclusion throughout Spain.

The expansion of CaixaBank's mobile offices in Castilla y León is excellent news for rural communities. This effort not only improves the quality of life for the inhabitants but also strengthens the economic and social fabric of the region.