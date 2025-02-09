Tax Agency Provokes the Anger of These Spaniards: They Can't Take It Anymore and Finally Stand Up

The relationship between freelancers and the Tax Agency has become considerably strained in recent times. A study by Declarando, a tax advisory platform, reveals that 66% of these professionals don't understand the communications they receive from the Tax Agency due to their complex language.

The Tax Agency has a problem and must solve it as soon as possible. Especially for the sake of millions of workers who suffer real headaches trying to understand the notifications.

They explode against the Tax Agency: freelancers, up in arms

Freelancers feel frustrated because the Tax Agency's notifications are written with technical terminology and complicated structures. This makes it difficult to understand their tax obligations and increases the risk of making mistakes.

| Getty Images Signature de kokouu, Billion Photos, Agencia Tributaria, en.e-noticies.cat

According to the study, 68% of respondents experience anxiety when receiving these communications. Meanwhile, 10% have been penalized for misinterpreting them.

Causes of the problem: 66% of freelancers don't understand the notifications

The main cause of this misunderstanding is the excessively technical language used in the Tax Agency's communications. Additionally, many notifications lack clear instructions on the steps to follow, leaving freelancers in a defenseless situation. This lack of clarity results in errors that can lead to financial penalties.

| Viktoria Korobova de Getty Images, Navamin Studio, Agencia Tributaria

In light of this issue, freelancers demand a simplification of the language used by the Tax Agency. They propose that notifications include clear summaries at the beginning, explaining the reason for the communication and the required actions. They also suggest a redesign of the documents to make them more readable and the incorporation of visual elements that highlight key information.

Simplifying communications would facilitate compliance with tax obligations

Enrique Guinot, CRO of Declarando, points out that it is urgent to reform tax communication to ensure transparency and trust. Simplifying communications wouldn't only facilitate compliance with tax obligations. It would also reduce errors in declarations and foster a culture of transparency.

Freelancers are tired of dealing with complicated tax communications that hinder their daily work. Simplifying the language and improving the clarity of the Tax Agency's notifications are essential steps to ease their burden. Meanwhile, to promote a smoother and more transparent relationship between the Administration and taxpayers.