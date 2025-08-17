Urgent statement from Bank of America to all its clients: If you ignore this, danger

Bank of America, in the United States, has issued an urgent call to all their clients to help them avoid getting into trouble. This message warns that two simple actions can make the difference between a secure account or suffering an unexpected theft.

Using complex passwords and enabling multifactor authentication are essential actions to avoid serious problems. The first action you should always take is to use complex passwords. That means combining uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Important statement from Bank of America: don't trust this

It's not an action you should memorize without thinking, but something vital to avoid fraud. If you use an easy, guessable, or repeated password on several sites, the risk of suffering a digital attack increases. It's worth spending a few minutes creating a strong and unique password.

The second urgent action is to enable multifactor authentication. Bank of America offers options such as codes sent by text message or email, or using biometrics like fingerprint or facial recognition in the mobile app.

The advantages of multifactor authentication

This additional layer of authentication protects you even if someone discovers your password. With multifactor authentication, no malicious actor will be able to access your account with just the password.

You should be cautious and avoid prohibited actions that scammers use. For example, responding to urgent emails or messages, clicking unknown links, or sharing authentication codes puts your account at risk.

What Bank of America will never ask you

Bank of America will never ask you to move money to protect your account, nor will they contact you to request your password, PIN, or security code. If you receive something like this, stay calm, don't get nervous, and take a breath before responding. That pause is key to avoiding mistakes.

If you receive an urgent notice that appears to be from Bank of America, don't act immediately. Stop, carefully check who is sending it, and if anything seems suspicious, contact the bank directly. Use the number on the back of your card or an official channel and don't use links from messages or emails.

If something happens to you, if you suspect your account is at risk, or if you may have fallen for a scam, contact the bank immediately. Bank of America offers clear ways to report suspicious activities. You can call or send a secure message from the app or online banking.