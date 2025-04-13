Confirmed: Wells Fargo Issues a Serious Warning to Americans Who Pay with Card
Wells Fargo Clarifies to Its Customers What They Are Obligated to Do If They Have This Problem with One of Their Cards
If you are a Wells Fargo customer and your card is broken or damaged, you should know how to proceed to get a new one and continue making your transactions without issues. Here, we explain how to request a replacement card, the estimated delivery time, and some tips for taking care of your cards.
How to Request a Replacement Card at Wells Fargo? It's That Simple
Wells Fargo offers several options to request a card due to damage or deterioration. Log in to your account through Wells Fargo's online banking. Go to "Account Summary," "Services," then "Card Replacement" and follow the given instructions.
Access the Wells Fargo app from your mobile device. Go to "Account Summary," select "Services," and then "Card Replacement," completing the process by following the instructions.
You can also call Wells Fargo's customer service number, for personal cards, dial 1-800-869-3557; for business cards, call 1-800-225-5935. Additionally, you can visit any Wells Fargo branch and request your card replacement in person.
Estimated Delivery Time
Once requested, the new card should arrive within 5 to 7 calendar days. If you haven't received it after this time, it is advisable to contact Wells Fargo to verify the shipping status.
The standard replacement of a damaged card is free. However, if you need urgent delivery, Wells Fargo offers an expedited service for an additional cost.
- Updated Information: Make sure your mailing address is updated in Wells Fargo's records to avoid delivery delays.
- Recurring Payments: If you have automatic payments linked to the previous card, you may need to update the information with the corresponding providers.
- Activation: Upon receiving the new card, follow the provided instructions to activate it before use.
Tips for Taking Care of Your Cards: Wells Fargo Advises
To prolong the life of your cards and avoid damage, store your cards in a safe place, avoiding exposure to extreme temperatures or objects that may bend or scratch them.
Gently clean the magnetic strip and chip with a soft, dry cloth to ensure their functionality. Keep your cards away from strong magnets that may demagnetize the strip and affect their operability.
