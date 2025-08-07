It's official: these Americans will receive a double SSA payment in August

Social Security Administration (SSA) in the US has confirmed that in August 2025, a significant number of SSI beneficiaries will receive a double payment. It's now official. Due to a special day, this will result in two deposits in August.

Americans who will receive a double SSI payment in August

SSI (Supplemental Security Income) beneficiaries received a payment on August 1, as happens every month. Then, they will receive a second additional payment on August 29, which corresponds to the September check, sent early because of the Labor Day holiday.

| Dean Drobot, Charliepix

This situation only applies to those who receive SSI, not regular Social Security. These are Americans with very low incomes, over 65 years old, or with disabilities, who qualify for SSI.

SSA justifies this double payment

SSA explains that when the first day of the month falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment is sent on the last business day before. All of this is so that beneficiaries don't experience a delay in their monthly income. In this case, September 1, 2025, is a holiday, so the SSI payment is sent on August 29.

This practice doesn't mean the beneficiary receives extra money: they simply send the check for the following month early. That's why there won't be an additional payment in September.

| Syda Productions, en.e-noticies.cat

For 2025, the maximum federal SSI amount is: 967 USD for an eligible individual, 1,450 USD for an eligible couple, and 484 USD for an essential person. Therefore, those who receive SSI could see up to 1,934 USD in total during August (two payments of 967 USD each), as long as they meet the requirements and have no deductions.

What does SSA say about it?

SSA has published on its official website that SSI payments are sent on the first day of each month, unless that day is a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, in which case the payment is made on the last business day before. They add that this advance doesn't represent a duplicate payment or an error: it's the system designed to avoid financially harming beneficiaries.

The agency also states that if the payment isn't received on the desired date, beneficiaries should first check with their bank. If it still doesn't appear, they should contact SSA directly to solve it SSA