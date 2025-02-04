Goodbye doubts: Hacienda finally eliminates it and makes life easier for these Spaniards

Since February 3, 2025, Hacienda has eliminated form 037, a measure aimed at simplifying and modernizing tax procedures for freelancers in Spain. From this date, all self-employed workers must exclusively use form 036 to manage registrations, modifications, or deregistrations in the Census of Entrepreneurs, Professionals, and Withholders.

Important news from Hacienda: farewell to form 037 for freelancers

Form 037, introduced in 2007, offered a simplified version of Form 036. It was intended for freelancers who met certain requirements, such as being individuals residing in Spain and not conducting operations outside the national territory. This form allowed for easier and faster registration, modification, and deregistration in the census.

However, with the advancement of digitalization and the improvement of taxpayer assistance services, Hacienda has deemed form 037 unnecessary. New technological tools allow the simplification offered by Form 037 to be transferred to 036, making it easier for taxpayers to use.

What is form 036 and what is it for

Form 036 is a census declaration that freelancers must submit to register, modify data, or deregister in the Census of Entrepreneurs, Professionals, and Withholders. Although it is more extensive than 037, it includes detailed sections that allow Hacienda to obtain all the necessary information about the taxpayer's economic activity.

The decision to eliminate form 037 is aimed at unifying and simplifying administrative procedures, reducing the bureaucratic burden for freelancers. With improvements in support programs and census assistance tools, the transition to the exclusive use of 036 is expected to be straightforward and beneficial for freelancers.

Hacienda ensures that it will facilitate the completion of Form 036

The reaction among freelancers has been varied. Some appreciate the simplification and modernization of procedures, while others express concern about the potential added complexity of having to use a more extensive form.

However, Hacienda ensures that the available assistance tools will facilitate the completion of form 036, making the process more accessible for everyone. Nonetheless, freelancers must exclusively use 036 to carry out registration, modification, or deregistration procedures in Hacienda's census.

This measure aims to simplify and modernize administrative procedures, taking advantage of the benefits of digitalization and new taxpayer assistance tools.