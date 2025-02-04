Banco Santander's new feature is perfect for these Spaniards: until April

Banco Santander has launched the second edition of the "Curso Santander | USA Summer Experience – Penn," in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania. This program offers 90 spots for young people between 18 and 30 years old. They are intended for those who wish to improve their English through a linguistic and cultural immersion experience in Philadelphia, United States.

This three-week course will take place from July 14 to August 1, 2025, on the University of Pennsylvania campus (Philadelphia). It is designed to help participants improve their English level and develop skills such as leadership, teamwork, persuasive communication, social media management, and positive psychology.

There are 90 subsidized spots offered for young people between 18 and 30 years old, residing in one of the following 13 countries. They are Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Spain, United States, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, and Uruguay.

Everything the program includes: Banco Santander makes it easy for you

It is not necessary to have a university degree or be a Banco Santander client to participate. However, it is essential to have a minimum English level equivalent to B1. Additionally, the program covers the following aspects:

International flights: Transportation from the country of residence to Philadelphia.

Accommodation and meals: Stay at the University of Pennsylvania residence with full board.

Medical insurance: Coverage during the stay in the United States.

Certificate of attendance: Official document certifying participation in the course.

Cultural activities: Programs designed to enrich the cultural experience in Philadelphia.

Invitation letter: Document necessary for the processing of the U.S. visa.

Until when can you apply for a spot?

The call is open until April 29, 2025. Applications can be made through the Santander Open Academy platform. It is important to note that the number of spots is limited, and selection will be made in order of registration, provided the established requirements are met.

Participating in the "Curso Santander | USA Summer Experience – Penn" offers multiple benefits, such as improving English level through total immersion in the language. It helps in the development of professional skills, such as leadership, teamwork, and effective communication.

It also offers you the chance to live a culturally enriching experience in an iconic city like Philadelphia and at a prestigious university. At the end of the course, a certificate of attendance is awarded, which can be an added value in the curriculum vitae. This is a unique opportunity for young people who wish to improve their English and live an enriching international experience.