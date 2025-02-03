Important notice from Hacienda about the 2025 Income Tax Return: starting today

The Tax Agency has issued an important notice for all taxpayers regarding the 2025 Income Tax Return. Significant changes have been implemented in recent days. We are talking about those that affect both the filing deadlines and the tools available to facilitate the process.

Last-minute notice about the 2025 Income Tax Return

This year, the Income Tax campaign will begin on April 2 and end on June 30, 2025. It is crucial to keep these dates in mind to comply with tax obligations and avoid possible penalties.

To help taxpayers prepare their return, the Tax Agency offers the Renta Web Open simulator. This intuitive application allows simulations of the return without the need for electronic identification. It is a useful tool to know the preliminary result of the return and plan ahead.

How to use Renta Web Open: this is how the Tax Agency allows simulating the draft

First, visit the official page of the Tax Agency. Navigate to the "Simulators" section and select "Renta Web Open." Start a "New declaration" or load a previously saved one.

Complete the requested data in the different sections of the declaration. Also, review the summary of results to know the possible outcome of your declaration.

It is important to remember that the data is entered from individual modalities. Meanwhile, the joint declaration is automatically recalculated with the data entered in each declarant's declarations.

Importance of including certain data before April 2

Although the official campaign begins on April 2, it is advisable to use the Renta Web Open simulator in advance. This allows identifying and gathering the necessary documentation, ensuring that all relevant data is included and avoiding common errors. Additionally, familiarizing yourself with the application before the start date facilitates a smoother and trouble-free submission.

Being aware of the important dates of the Income Tax Return and taking advantage of the tools offered by the Tax Agency, such as the Renta Web Open simulator, can significantly simplify the process. Preparing in advance and ensuring all necessary data is included before April 2 is essential for an accurate and hassle-free declaration.