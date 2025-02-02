Official announcement from Banco Santander to thousands of Spaniards: 1,500 euros if you meet this

Banco Santander has announced the call for 1,867 scholarships of 1,500 euros each for students. In the case of these scholarships, they are intended for students seeking international mobility outside the Erasmus program during the 2025/2026 academic year. A more than interesting opportunity for thousands of young people.

Pay attention to Banco Santander's Non-Erasmus Scholarships: this is of interest to you

The Non-Erasmus Scholarships are aimed at university students who wish to pursue part of their studies at foreign institutions. These scholarships are not part of the Erasmus+ program.

These scholarships aim to promote international mobility. They also offer students the opportunity to enrich themselves academically and culturally in less traditional destinations.

1,500 euros for the 2025/26 academic year

These scholarships are in high demand because they allow students to explore different cultures and educational systems. Expanding their horizons and enhancing their professional profile.

Additionally, the amount of 1,500 euros is a valuable aid to cover expenses associated with staying abroad, such as accommodation, maintenance, or transportation. The Non-Erasmus Scholarships offer students the opportunity to:

Develop intercultural competencies.

Improve proficiency in other languages.

Expand their network of international contacts.

Enrich their academic training with global perspectives.

Conditions and requirements to apply for these Banco Santander scholarships

To be eligible for these scholarships, students must be residents in Spain and enrolled in a Spanish university participating in the program. They must also have been selected by their university to undertake international academic mobility outside the Erasmus framework during the 2025/2026 academic year.

The selection of beneficiaries will be based on the academic record of the year prior to the call. The registration period is open until April 30, 2025. Interested parties must register through the Santander Non-Erasmus Scholarships website.

Additional information about the scholarships

For more information about the scholarships, students can consult the official Santander Non-Erasmus Scholarships page or contact the international relations department of their university.

These scholarships represent a valuable opportunity for those students seeking an enriching international experience outside the Erasmus program. With an amount of 1,500 euros, Banco Santander supports the international mobility and academic development of thousands of young people.