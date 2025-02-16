Huge Surprise from CaixaBank to These Clients: You Won't Get It Out of Your Head

CaixaBank has launched a huge surprise for its clients over 65 years old: the CaixaBank Seniors Account. This special account is designed to offer advantages and benefits that cater to the needs of veteran clients. Today we explain why the CaixaBank Seniors Account is perfect for you, how you can open it and what advantages it has over other accounts.

CaixaBank Seniors Account: The Perfect Account for Our Seniors

The CaixaBank Seniors Account is a checking account aimed at people over 65 years old. Its goal is to look after seniors by offering services and benefits that facilitate their daily financial life. CaixaBank is committed to joining its clients at every stage of life, and this account is a testament to that commitment.

The CaixaBank Seniors Account offers a series of advantages and benefits that make it special. You will have advisors with exclusive dedication to attend to your financial needs. You can also carry out your transactions at the branch without time restrictions.

Additionally, you will have access to an exclusive phone number to solve your queries, 900 365 065, and you will receive your pension on the 24th of each month, before the usual date. Not only that, you will find easy-to-use ATMs adapted for passbooks, with personal assistance in their use if needed.

How to Open a CaixaBank Seniors Account and What Advantages It Has Over Others

Opening the CaixaBank Seniors Account is simple. If you are already a CaixaBank client and over 65 years old, you can contact your manager to find out how to switch to this account.

If you are not yet a client, you can visit the nearest CaixaBank branch or visit their website for more information and to complete the registration process. The CaixaBank Seniors Account differs from other accounts by being specially designed for people over 65 years old.

It offers exclusive benefits that you won't find in standard accounts, such as pension advances, personalized attention and services tailored to your needs. Additionally, CaixaBank is committed to not abandoning populations where the majority of the population is over 65 years old, thus ensuring the financial inclusion of this group.