The Tax Agency Makes Life Easier for Many: This Fast and You'll Have It Forever

The Treasury has made it clear that the Digital Certificate is an essential tool that allows you to carry out procedures with the Administration securely and efficiently. It is issued by the National Mint and Stamp Factory and guarantees a person's identity on the internet. It facilitates tasks such as filing tax returns, checking employment history, or municipal procedures.

Treasury clears doubts:why it's key to have the Digital Certificate on your mobile

Having the Digital Certificate on your smartphone offers multiple advantages. It allows you to manage tasks from anywhere and at any time, without needing to access a computer.

| fizkes, Pipat, Agencia Tributaria

It avoids travel and waiting times, as many procedures can be completed online quickly. Additionally, it ensures that your personal data is transmitted securely, protecting your information.

Steps to download the Digital Certificate

The FNMT has simplified the process to obtain the Digital Certificate directly on mobile devices. Access the app store (App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android) and search for the FNMT app.

Open the application and follow the instructions to request the Digital Certificate. You will need to provide your ID and other personal data. You have three options to verify your identity.

Record a video following the app's instructions for 2.99 euros plus taxes, go to a registration office to verify your identity. Meanwhile, if you have an electronic ID with valid certificates and know your PIN, you can use it to obtain the certificate without traveling.

| Pexels de bongkarn thanyakij, Vlada Yakovenko, Nika Ray, Agencia Tributaria, en.e-noticies.cat

Once your identity is verified, you can download and install the Digital Certificate directly on your smartphone through the application. It is important to note that if you already have a Certificate on another device and request a new one through the app, the previous one will be automatically revoked. Only one certificate per person is allowed.

User opinions

Many citizens who have downloaded the Digital Certificate on their smartphones highlight the ease and speed of the process. They positively value the ability to carry out procedures without needing a computer and the security it offers in managing their personal data.

Additionally, the video identification option has been well received by those who prefer to avoid traveling. The Treasury also offers you these tips about the famous certificate.