Banco Santander Gets Its Clients Out of Trouble: Do This to Save a Lot

Banco Santander has recently shared a series of practical tips on its social media to help its customers save on their weekly shopping. These tips are designed to facilitate more efficient management of supermarket shopping. However, they allow for significant savings without sacrificing product quality.

Banco Santander gives you a hand to save on your weekly shopping

One of the main tips from Banco Santander is planning the weekly menu. Before going to the supermarket, it is advisable to define the meals that will be prepared during the week.

| Зображення користувача Lesia Sementsova, Getty Images, TrongNguyen, Noppol Mahawanjam

This allows for the creation of an accurate shopping list, avoiding the purchase of unnecessary products and reducing food waste. Additionally, checking the pantry and refrigerator helps identify ingredients that are already available, preventing duplicate purchases.

Make a shopping list: seasonal products and store brands

Creating a shopping list based on the planned menu is essential. This list should include only the necessary products, which helps avoid impulse purchases and stick to the established budget. Additionally, strictly following the list during shopping reduces the temptation to buy unplanned items.

Opting for seasonal products and store brands is another effective strategy for saving. Seasonal products tend to be more economical and fresh, while store brands offer quality comparable to recognized brands. Of course, almost always at a more accessible price.

Batch Cooking: cooking in batches

Batch Cooking, or cooking in batches, involves preparing several meals in a single cooking session. This practice saves time and money, as it allows for maximum use of ingredients and reduces energy consumption.

| Getty Images

Additionally, having prepared meals makes it easier to follow the planned menu. Best of all, it avoids the temptation to resort to less healthy and more expensive options.

Other Banco Santander tips for organizing weekly shopping

Some additional tips include avoiding shopping when hungry. Going to the supermarket on an empty stomach can lead to impulsive purchases of unnecessary products. You should compare prices per unit and check the cost per kilo or liter of products to identify the most economical options.

Meanwhile, being alert to promotions can generate significant savings, but it is important to ensure that the products on offer are really needed. Implementing these tips can result in considerable savings on weekly shopping.

Planning and organization allow for maximum use of the available budget, reducing unnecessary expenses and avoiding food waste. Banco Santander points out that these practices promote healthier and more conscious eating.