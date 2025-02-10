Good News From Hacienda to Thousands of Spaniards: They Couldn't Be Happier With This

The Tax Agency offers a tax deduction for large families in Spain. This aid is designed to alleviate the economic burden of maintaining a large family. It can be applied in the Income Tax Return or received in advance in monthly payments of 100 euros.

Hacienda Makes It Easy with This Tax Deduction

It is a reduction in the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) quota aimed at families that hold the official large family title. For general category families, the deduction is up to 1,200 euros per year.

In the case of special category large families, the deduction increases to 2,400 euros annually. Additionally, since 2018, for each child exceeding the minimum number required to be considered a large family, an additional 600 euros per child can be added.

Requirements to Access the Hacienda Deduction

To benefit from this deduction, it is necessary to meet the following requirements. The first of all is to be part of a large family and have the official large family title in force.

Employment or income situation: Meet at least one of the following conditions:

Engage in an activity as an employee or self-employed and be registered with Social Security or a mutual society.

Receive contributory or welfare benefits from the unemployment protection system.

Receive pensions paid by Social Security or Passive Classes.

Be a professional not integrated into the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA) and receive from alternative mutual insurance societies benefits analogous to the previous ones.

Additionally, it is important that the children who entitle the deduction live with the taxpayer. They must not have annual income exceeding 8,000 euros, excluding exempt income.

Benefits for Large Families and How to Apply for the Deduction

This deduction represents significant economic support for large families. It helps to offset the additional expenses involved in caring for and maintaining several children. By reducing the tax burden, it facilitates better management of the family economy, allowing those resources to be allocated to other essential needs such as education, food, or extracurricular activities.

The deduction for large families can be applied directly in the annual Income Tax Return. However, there is also the option to request the advance payment, receiving 100 euros monthly. To do this, it is necessary to submit form 143 through the Tax Agency, either electronically, by phone, or in person.