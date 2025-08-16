Good news for Citibank clients: if you do this, your wallet will thank you

In the United States, Citibank has launched a new feature that's generating real excitement among its customers. It's a rewards program designed for those who already have a checking account and a debit card.

This program is called ThankYou Network and the message is clear: if you have a checking account with Citibank and a debit card, you can sign up for the program for free. You don't need any more complicated requirements. From that moment, you can start earning points for your banking activities.

Citibank's message to its customers: take note of ThankYou Network

Every month, by keeping your checking account active and using additional products like loans or debit cards for certain purchases, you accumulate ThankYou Points. You can combine these points with the ones you already have if you're part of the ThankYou Rewards credit card program, which lets you move forward faster.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Rachata

The points earned with the program can be redeemed once you reach 1,000 points. Why does it work so well? You can turn those points into gift certificates, merchandise, travel, or cash.

If you don't find what you're looking for, Citibank helps you find it. In addition, there's now an extra way to use ThankYou Points: convert them into AAdvantage miles to fly with American Airlines.

Easy and intuitive

There's no need to download anything special: you just need to be linked to your checking account and debit card, and that's it. Second, the program is flexible: you can choose between gifts, money, or travel.

| Google Maps, Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat

Since you can combine your points with those from the credit card program, you can access several options to redeem them faster. It also stands out because it has no cost and is available to customers in the United States, which makes it accessible to many.

Other important details about Citibank

Citibank emphasizes that the program has no fees and is free. It's aimed at U.S. citizens or tax residents in the United States with a valid mailing address in the 50 states or Washington, D.C. They also highlight that you can redeem your points as soon as you reach 1,000, which makes it useful from the start.

Citibank has launched a simple and free rewards program for its customers in the United States. If you have a checking account and a debit card, you can sign up for the ThankYou Network. If you're not enrolled yet, your wallet might thank you soon.