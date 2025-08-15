The Social Security Administration confirms you'll be able to collect it: one requirement

The Social Security Administration in the United States has issued an important clarification regarding certain requirements to access Social Security benefits. This announcement has caused expectations among many citizens who are seeking to better understand their rights and retirement options.

To receive spousal benefits, SSA generally requires that the applicant has been married to the person receiving benefits for at least one year. However, there are exceptions to this rule.

Ssa statement: this is what you must meet to receive spousal benefits

If the applicant is the biological father or mother of a child of the worker, the one-year marriage requirement doesn't apply. If the applicant was already receiving benefits under Social Security or the Railroad Retirement Act before getting married, they may qualify without meeting the marriage duration requirement.

| Getty Images

Divorced spouses may also be eligible for spousal benefits, as long as the marriage lasted at least 10 years. It is important to note that the applicant must currently be single to qualify under this provision.

Why ssa is issuing this clarification now

SSA has decided to provide this information to avoid confusion and to ensure that beneficiaries clearly understand the requirements to access spousal benefits. Since the rules can be complex and vary depending on the individual situation, this clarification aims to offer transparency and make the process easier for applicants.

The response from beneficiaries has been mostly positive. Many have expressed relief upon learning that there are exceptions to the marriage duration requirement, which expands the possibilities of accessing benefits. However, some have also pointed out the need for clearer and more accessible communication about these requirements to avoid misunderstandings in the future.

What this announcement means for applicants

For those who meet the established requirements, this clarification means a greater opportunity to access spousal benefits. All without the need to have been married for a prolonged period.

| Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat

It is essential that applicants carefully review their personal situation and consult with SSA or with a specialized advisor to make sure they meet all the necessary criteria.

To make things simpler, SSA confirms that, in many cases, it only requires having been married for one year to qualify for spousal benefits. However, it is essential to be aware of the exceptions and specific requirements that may apply depending on each individual situation.