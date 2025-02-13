Important News from CaixaBank That's Great for Many: Until March

CaixaBank has launched the III Edition of its 'AgroBank Tech Digital INNovation' program, a call aimed at startups seeking to innovate in the agri-food sector. This initiative aims to boost digitization, efficiency, and sustainability in agriculture and livestock.

CaixaBank Launches the 'AgroBank Tech Digital INNovation' Call

It is an acceleration program designed for startups offering innovative technological solutions for the agri-food sector. CaixaBank, through its AgroBank business line, and the accelerator Innsomnia have collaborated in the development of this program. The III Edition focuses on identifying and supporting projects that contribute to the digital transformation of the sector.

The III Edition of 'AgroBank Tech Digital INNovation' has as its main goals to boost digitization. It aims to encourage the adoption of advanced technologies in the agri-food sector.

Additionally, it seeks to improve efficiency, optimize processes and resources in agriculture and livestock. Overall, it aims to promote sustainability, develop solutions that reduce environmental impact and improve the sector's sustainability.

Registration Deadline: You Have Until March

Startups interested in participating can register until March 10, 2025. It is important that the projects are aligned with the objectives mentioned above. Meanwhile, the III Edition presents five key challenges for participating startups:

Precision Agriculture: Develop technologies that enable more precise and efficient crop management.

Sustainability and Circular Economy: Create solutions that promote sustainable practices and resource utilization in the agri-food sector.

Industrial Process Automation: Implement technologies that automate and optimize processes in the agri-food industry.

New E-commerce and Sales Platforms: Develop digital platforms that facilitate the commercialization of agri-food products.

Traceability and Food Safety: Create systems that ensure product traceability and guarantee their quality and safety.

CaixaBank's Reaction to This New Call

Jaime Campos, director of AgroBank, has expressed his enthusiasm for this new edition. "We are committed to transforming the agri-food sector. This call is an opportunity for startups to present innovative solutions that help digitize and make our agricultural and livestock practices more sustainable."

'AgroBank Tech Digital INNovation' represents an opportunity for startups wishing to contribute to the modernization and sustainability of the agri-food sector. With the support of CaixaBank and the accelerator Innsomnia, the selected projects will be able to access resources and mentorship to take their ideas to the next level.