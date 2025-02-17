BBVA's Urgent Warning to Those Who Use the ATM: Keep It in Mind, It'll Save Your Life

Using BBVA ATMs is a daily activity for many customers. However, sometimes the card can get stuck in the ATM, causing concern. Today, we explain why this happens, the steps to follow to recover it, what you should avoid, and other tips for handling ATM issues.

Why Does the ATM Retain Your Card? BBVA Gets You Out of Trouble

There are several reasons why a BBVA ATM may retain your card, such as an error in entering the PIN. Entering the wrong PIN multiple times can trigger a security mechanism that retains the card.

If the card has expired or has physical damage, the ATM may not recognize it and retain it. Also, the system may detect unusual operations and, for security reasons, retain the card.

Steps to Follow to Recover Your Card

If your card has been retained in a BBVA ATM, follow these steps. But above all, it is essential to avoid nervousness to act effectively.

Don't move away from the ATM: Stay close and note the exact location, including the address and the ATM's identification number if visible.

Contact BBVA immediately: Call BBVA's customer service to report what happened. They can block the card to prevent unauthorized use and guide you on the next steps.

Go to a BBVA branch: If possible, head to the nearest branch. The staff can assist you in recovering the card or issuing a new one.

What You Should Never Do, According to BBVA

To ensure your safety and avoid fraud, it is important not to accept help from strangers, as outsiders might try to take advantage of the situation. Do not call unofficial phone numbers; some scammers place fake notices with contact numbers on ATMs.

Do not attempt to recover the card on your own, as tampering with the ATM can worsen the situation or even be considered suspicious activity. To minimize risks and be prepared for possible inconveniences, check the ATM before using it.

If you notice strange elements or added devices, avoid using that ATM and notify BBVA. Cover the keypad when entering your code and ensure no one is watching you. Whenever possible, choose ATMs located in well-lit and busy areas, preferably inside bank branches.

Additionally, regularly check your account transactions to detect any suspicious activity. Saving customer service numbers on your phone will allow you to act quickly in case of an emergency.