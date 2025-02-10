Banco Sabadell Confirms It Today and Everyone Is Speechless: Hurry Up

Banco Sabadell has launched a promotion that is generating a lot of buzz. The entity offers its new clients the possibility of obtaining 300 euros in cash by direct depositing their salary and activating Bizum.

Additionally, its Sabadell Online Account offers a 2% return with no expiration date. This makes it a very attractive option for those looking to make their savings profitable.

Banco Sabadell Makes Many Smile: Pay Attention to This About the Online Account

The Sabadell Online Account offers an annual return of 2% APR for balances up to 20,000 euros. This means that by maintaining that balance for a year, you could earn up to 400 euros in interest. The most remarkable thing is that this return has no expiration date, so you can benefit from it indefinitely.

To benefit from the 300 euros offered by Banco Sabadell, you must be a new client. You must not have been an account holder or authorized user at Banco Sabadell in the last 12 months. Open a Sabadell Online Account, which you can do easily and quickly through their website.

Additionally, you need to direct deposit a salary, and the minimum salary amount must be 1,000 euros per month. You must also activate and maintain the Bizum service linked to your account for at least 12 months. It is important to note that both the salary and Bizum must remain active for a minimum period of 12 months to not lose the incentive.

Sabadell Promotion Deadline: Only a Few Days Left

The promotion is valid until February 28, 2025. This means you have until that date to open your Sabadell Online Account, direct deposit your salary, and activate Bizum to receive the 300 euros.

In addition to the 2% return and the 300 euros for direct depositing the salary and activating Bizum, the Sabadell Online Account offers other advantages. Take note of all of them.

No Fees: It has no administration or maintenance fees.

Free Cards: Includes a debit card and a credit card with no issuance or maintenance fees.

Bill Refund: Refunds 3% of direct debited electricity and gas bills, with no limit on the amount.

100% Online Management: You can perform all your operations digitally, with access to a wide network of branches and ATMs if needed.

This offer from Banco Sabadell stands out in the current market for its combination of indefinite return, cash bonus, and absence of fees. Positioning it as a very competitive option for those looking for a bank account with multiple benefits.