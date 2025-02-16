This Place Very Close to Barcelona Has One of the Most Original Carnivals in the Country

Among mountains and rivers, there is a place full of charm in the region of Osona. This Catalan village preserves its essence over time. The tranquility of its streets invites you to stroll and enjoy the surrounding nature.

Throughout the year, calm prevails in its squares and corners; however, when a certain celebration arrives, everything changes. Music and color invade every space, transforming the place into a festive scene. Such is the Carnival of Torelló, one of the best-known in Catalonia.

| carnavaltorello.cat

A Unique Carnival Full of History

The Carnival of Torelló stands out for its originality and unique traditions. It is celebrated in this town of about 15,000 inhabitants, located in the Ges Valley, north of the Vic plain. This event, known as the Carnival of Terra Endins, is held from February 15 to March 5.

One of the most anticipated events of the carnival is “L’Encesa,” according to legend, Xapot the Sorcerer made a pact with the Devil in the year 937 to obtain eternal life. He created the Falatell, a magic wand that recognizes the descendants of Carnestoltes and unleashes the party. This object is kept in the town hall, but before the carnival, it is “stolen” by the faithful to the Barrila.

| carnavaltorello.cat

Another highlight is “El Pullassu,” which marks the beginning of the Carnival week. It is celebrated every Fat Thursday and fills the streets with humor and fun; this year, it is on February 27. The party begins in the Plaza de la Vila, where His Majesty Carnestoltes reads the proclamation from the town hall balcony.

Then, a parade marches to the Plaza Vella, where a unique and provocative ritual takes place. This celebration combines traditional Catalan elements such as correfocs, cobla music, and giants and big heads.

Fun for Everyone and Spectacular Parades

For the little ones, “La Barrila” is the perfect moment; this parade advances through Passatge Manel Colomer to the Zona Esportiva on Friday, February 21. There, the Queen Carnestoltes appears, who delivers a speech to the children. Together they dance a dance that “saves” the Queen from the boring ones.

The night before the grand Parade, the “Senyoretes i Homenots” party takes place on February 28. This celebration began in the eighties when a group of young people went out dressed as women, using clothes from their mothers, sisters, or partners. Over time, the party became a local tradition, and since 2009, women dressed as men also participate.

| carnavaltorello.cat

The highlight is the “Parade of the Carnival of Terra Endins” on March 1, which gathers more than 20,000 people and features floats from the colles carrossaires. Each group works for months to design spectacular platforms and costumes, paying attention to every detail. Unlike other carnivals, there are no barriers separating participants from the public here.

Finally, the carnival concludes on March 5 with the “Burial of the Sardine,” where this ceremony marks the end of a week of revelry. It takes place at the Teatre Cirvianum, where the locals bid farewell to King Carnestoltes. Then, a funeral procession goes through the streets to its final destination, joined by the traditional song “La flama de la sardina.”

The Carnival of Torelló is a celebration full of history, tradition, and fun. This small village transforms into a vibrant and colorful scene. If you visit the region of Osona during these dates, you can't miss this unique experience.