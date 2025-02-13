Cold Water Shock in This Great Capital: Another Iconic Business Closes After 126 Years

A large Spanish city woke up this Wednesday to news that left many bewildered. A business with great tradition is closing its doors permanently, ending more than a century of history. The reason for this farewell is none other than the retirement of its owner, who has decided to end a period of dedication and constant work.

This is Forn Esplugues, in the Barcelona neighborhood of Sants. The news has come as a cold shower for the bakery's clientele, who did not expect such sad news.

With a simple sign on the counter, the owner communicated that the option for the family to continue with the business was not possible. In this regard, the premises will pass into other hands, ending a long history. Without a doubt, a farewell that leaves a void in the area and a feeling of nostalgia for times gone by.

| Google Maps

A Closure That Marks the End of a Tradition in Sants

The owner of Forn Esplugues, Jordi Suñé, explained the situation through a sign he posted in the establishment. "The time for my retirement has come, and since there will be no family continuity in the business, I have transferred it to a renowned baker." The emotional message continued with: "I want to thank you, on behalf of myself and my family, for the 126 years you have been by our side, it has been a pleasure."

The closure of the bakery means that, in addition to losing a local tradition, the essence of the premises will also be transformed. The new owner, Miga Suave, an artisanal company based in Mataró, will carry out renovations both in the bakery and in the store.

| Facebook Carrer de Sants

This means that the establishment will be temporarily closed starting today, Thursday, February 13. According to the workers, these changes respond to the intention to adapt the business to new market demands.

The business has been operating for many decades, reflecting the special connection it had with the community. Many generations of neighbors visited it, and its closure is a significant loss for the Sants neighborhood.

More and More Closures on the Streets of Barcelona

The closure of this establishment is not an isolated case in Barcelona; in recent months, several historic establishments have closed their doors. Last week, the famous Conesa Stationery, on Petritxol Street, also closed due to retirement. This business, with 75 years of history, was a reference in one of the most emblematic places in the city.

| Facebook Carrer de Sants

Regia Perfumery, which was present for almost a century on Gracia Boulevard, also closed recently. These closures, like that of Forn Esplugues, are largely due to the lack of generational replacement and changes in the sector. As tastes and consumption habits change, many of these businesses can no longer stay afloat.

This phenomenon reflects a trend in the city that is leading to the disappearance of traditional businesses. The lack of interest from new generations and the difficulties in adapting to new business forms are affecting many stores in Barcelona. For many, these closures are a symbol of the transformation the city is undergoing, where the new replaces the old.