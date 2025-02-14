This Destination Near Tarragona Hosts One of the Most Spectacular Carnival Parades

Between the sea and the mountains, there is a place with Mediterranean charm. Its streets invite you to stroll leisurely, enjoying a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Its golden sandy beaches attract those looking to rest under the sun or take a walk by the sea.

The municipality of Cunit stands out for its cultural events and festive spirit. Throughout the year, it organizes celebrations that bring together locals and visitors. One of the most anticipated is its carnival, known for its joy, color, and family-friendly atmosphere.

| @carnavalcunit, Instagram

The Cunit Carnival

The Cunit Carnival is one of the most anticipated festivities in the entire municipality. This year, 2025, it will be held from February 28 to March 5. The celebration kicks off on Friday, the 28th, with the Choreography Battle at the Municipal Sports Pavilion. Doors will open at 9:30 p.m. and the competition will start at 10:30 p.m., followed by a lively party with DJs.

Saturday, March 1, is the central day of the carnival. In the morning, the floats are displayed in the old town. Starting at 6:00 p.m., the Grand Carnival Parade begins from the Renfe station. This parade goes through the main streets of the municipality, joined by batucada music and creative costumes.

At the end of the parade, the party continues at the Municipal Pavilion with music and DJs starting at 10:30 p.m. A free QR is needed to access, although after midnight, entry will be allowed on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.

| @carnavalcunit, Instagram

On Monday, March 3, the spotlight is on the little ones, with the Children's Confetti Party at the Sports Pavilion, starting at 5:00 p.m. This celebration includes entertainment and a snack for the children, creating a joyful and family-friendly atmosphere.

The carnival concludes on Wednesday, March 5, with the traditional Burial of the Sardine. This event takes place in the Plaza de la Vila, joined by batucada music and a popular sardine feast. It is a symbolic farewell to the carnival, marked by humor and local tradition.

What to Do in Cunit

Besides enjoying the carnival, Cunit offers other interesting activities. Its beaches are ideal for peaceful walks or simply relaxing by the sea. The old town retains its traditional charm, with narrow streets and cozy squares. You can also explore its surroundings, where the mountains and nature offer hiking trails.

| @carnavalcunit, Instagram

Cunit is located in the Baix Penedès region, in the province of Tarragona, just over 31 miles (50 km) from Barcelona. With a population of approximately 15,000 inhabitants, it combines a family-friendly atmosphere with the tranquility of a small coastal town.

The Cunit Carnival not only stands out for its parades and music but also for the festive atmosphere that fills its streets. It is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the local culture and enjoy days full of color, joy, and fun. If you are looking for an authentic experience, this celebration is a must.