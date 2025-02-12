This City Near Barcelona Has One of the Best Carnivals in All of Catalonia

The sea and history blend in a corner where Roman traces coexist with modern life. Cobblestone streets, archaeological remains, and views of the Mediterranean create a unique atmosphere. But when February arrives, the calm disappears and the party takes over every corner.

Music, color, and tradition transform Tarragona into a scene of joy and frenzy. Satire and spectacle combine in a celebration open to all. Age and origin don't matter; what matters is experiencing the Carnival with intensity.

Tarragona Carnival: Tradition and Spectacle

From February 21 to March 4, Tarragona becomes the epicenter of the Carnival. During these days, the city vibrates with parades, concerts, and events full of creativity. The party grows with each act, bringing thousands of people to the streets.

On Wednesday, the 26th, at 6:00 p.m. in Plaza de la Disbauxa, King Carnestoltes and his Concubine kick off the frenzy. After their arrival, they offer a satirical speech and a special dance. Then, at 7:30 p.m., the Tarragona Theater hosts the Gala of King Carnestoltes and his Concubine, where the Disc 45 and Colours Fantasy troupes surprise with rhythm-filled performances.

One of the most anticipated events is the Disfressa d’Or, a spectacle where the troupes present their best costumes. Also noteworthy are the Farra de los Ninots and the Bajada del Pajaritu, a race of disguised junk that runs through the Part Alta of Tarragona. For those seeking a touch of glamour, the Drag Queen Gala is a must-see.

On Saturday, March 1 at 6:00 p.m., the grand moment of the Carnival arrives: the Rua de l’Artesania. Troupes, floats, and royal entourages parade through the streets with impressive choreography. On Sunday, March 2 at the same time, the Rua de Lluïment takes place, featuring the winning troupes from the previous year.

What to Do, Where It Is, and Inhabitants

Tarragona is the perfect destination to enjoy the Carnival. Located on the Catalan coast, about 62 miles (100 km) from Barcelona, this city combines history and fun. With more than 135,000 inhabitants, it is a lively place where there is always something to discover.

Beyond the carnival events, it is essential to visit the Roman amphitheater, the Balcón del Mediterráneo, and the Rambla Nova. You can also explore the old town and try the butifarra de huevo and coques de llardons, two typical delicacies of this time.

Tuesday, March 4 marks the end of the party with the burial of King Carnestoltes and the burning of the Bota. This act symbolizes the closing of the Carnival and the arrival of Lent. After days of partying, music, and tradition, the city returns to calm until next year.

If you're looking for a perfect plan in February, the Tarragona Carnival is an ideal option. Costumes, satire, and unique spectacles await you in one of the most vibrant celebrations in Catalonia. Experience the magic of its parades, the humor of its troupes, and the tradition of its rituals.