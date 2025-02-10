The Ideal Destination if You Want to Spend a Fairy Tale Valentine's Day Very Close to Tarragona

Walking through cobblestone streets, surrounded by history and a magical atmosphere, is an experience hard to match. This destination is perfect for those seeking a special plan as a couple, with corners full of charm and a legendary history. Additionally, its medieval setting makes it an ideal option for a Valentine's Day getaway.

Montblanc is the perfect place for an unforgettable date. The town, with its impressive walled enclosure, transports visitors to another era and offers a fairytale setting to celebrate love. Its cobblestone streets, illuminated with warm light at sunset, invite you to get lost in a romantic walk.

| Google Maps

A Perfect Town for Valentine's Day

This Friday, Montblanc becomes the ideal destination to celebrate Valentine's Day. Its medieval atmosphere, cobblestone streets, and walls make it a dream place for a romantic getaway. Here, history and magic blend, creating a perfect setting to enjoy as a couple.

Montblanc is deeply linked to the legend of Sant Jordi, a story of love and bravery. Tradition says that a dragon terrorized the town until Sant Jordi appeared to save the young princess, killing the feared beast with his lance. From the dragon's blood, a rosebush of red roses sprang, giving rise to the Catalan tradition of giving a rose as a symbol of love.

The Portal of San Jordi features a commemorative inscription that recalls the famous legend of Sant Jordi, placing the battle between the knight and the dragon in that very spot. This bridge, of Romanesque origin, is one of the most representative points of the town. The inscription adds a special touch for those who wish to connect even more with the local history and traditions.

| Google Maps

This legend gave rise to the tradition of April 23, when in Catalonia, Sant Jordi is celebrated, and roses are given as a symbol of love and friendship. In Montblanc, this event takes on even more importance with the Medieval Week. The town fills with markets, knight tournaments, historical reenactments, and the representation of the battle between the knight and the dragon.

What to See in Montblanc

Montblanc is the capital of the Conca de Barberà region, in the province of Tarragona. Its old town is declared a historical-artistic complex and preserves one of the most impressive medieval walled enclosures in Catalonia.

One of Montblanc's most notable monuments is its imposing castle, located at the top of the Pla de Santa Bàrbara. Although currently in ruins, the castle retains its medieval structure and offers spectacular views of the Conca de Barberà region. For centuries, this fortress played a key role in the defense of the town, being part of a system of fortifications that protected the town from possible invasions.

| Google Maps

It is a place full of history, with architecture ranging from the Royal Palace to the stately homes of the Josa and the Alenyà. One of the most emblematic buildings is the church of Santa Maria la Major, also known as the "Cathedral of the Mountain." Its construction was left unfinished due to the Black Plague, yet it remains one of the most visited points of the town.

This Valentine's Day, Montblanc presents itself as a perfect destination for those seeking a different experience. Its history, medieval charm, and connection to the legend of Sant Jordi make this town a unique place to celebrate love.