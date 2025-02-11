Goodbye to This Iconic Restaurant in Spain: It Closes Its Doors Forever

Barcelona once again bids farewell to one of its most emblematic restaurants. The Catalan capital is not going through a good time, and more and more businesses are deciding to leave. In this case, the closure comes after decades of activity and with a well-established clientele.

This is La Mola, a restaurant that has permanently closed its doors after nearly six decades of service. The Barcelona Provincial Council, owner of the space, decided not to renew the concession that was set to expire on January 22, 2024. The restaurant was not located just anywhere, but in the Sant Llorenç del Munt i l'Obac Natural Park.

The restaurant was known for being the only one in Catalonia that supplied its provisions via mules, due to the inaccessibility of motorized vehicles. The decision to close is part of a future plan for La Mola, developed by the Provincial Council in consensus with the Matadepera City Council. The goal is to transform the space into a center dedicated to environmental education and the promotion of cultural heritage.

The Future of the Restaurant in Barcelona

Thus reducing the overcrowding and environmental impact that, according to the authorities, the restaurant activity caused. In this regard, it is expected that the former dining room of the restaurant, known as Sala Mirador, will host exhibitions starting in the summer of 2025. The news of the closure caused a wave of reactions among hikers who for years visited this magical place in Barcelona.

Many expressed their discontent, arguing that the restaurant was an integral part of the experience of ascending La Mola and that its absence would not necessarily reduce the influx of visitors. Meanwhile, the Gimferrer family, who had managed the restaurant for three generations, regretted the decision. They argued that, in addition to offering restaurant services, they were responsible for the maintenance and cleaning of the area, contributing to its conservation.

After the closure, some family members have continued their work in the restaurant sector, bringing their experience to other establishments. The Barcelona Provincial Council has indicated that the restaurant's closure is a "technical stop" to assess the impact of the activity on the environment. Meanwhile, studies are being conducted to analyze the site's carrying capacity, waste management, and energy sustainability.

A Memory Forever

All this to ensure the preservation of this emblematic natural space. The farewell of the La Mola restaurant marks the end of an era for many visitors and mountain lovers. However, it also opens the door to new opportunities to reimagine the use of this space.

Prioritizing the conservation of the environment and the promotion of cultural heritage also ensures that future generations can continue to enjoy this unique area of Barcelona. In any case, a part of the capital's society is left orphaned after its farewell. Another example of the mark a business can leave on a place.