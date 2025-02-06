This city hosts the most special carnival of all, just 40 minutes from Barcelona.

On the Catalan coast, there is a town that experiences its Carnival in a unique way, maintaining its traditions rooted throughout the centuries. It is a festival full of history, satire, and popular participation, where music and joy flood the streets. This celebration stands out for its authenticity and differs from other more commercial carnivals.

We are talking about the Carnival of Vilanova i la Geltrú, an event with more than 250 years of history that has become one of the most emblematic in Catalonia. With a distinct character, the city celebrates this festivity with a calendar full of activities that attract thousands of visitors.

A festival with its own identity

The Carnival of Vilanova i la Geltrú is celebrated over a week and remains true to its roots, with events that have endured for generations. The dates vary each year according to the liturgical calendar, but it always takes place in February, before the start of Lent. In 2025, the main celebrations will be from February 27 to March 5.

The festival kicks off on Dijous Gras (the Thursday before Ash Wednesday), with the traditional Merengada. On this day, the city's children and young people participate in a fun meringue battle, completely covering themselves in an explosion of sweetness. From the Blanch Pastry Shop, they prepare a giant meringue that they launch using pulleys, allowing the children to play and have fun covering themselves with this sweet.

On Friday, L'Arrivo de Sa Majestat Rei Carnestoltes, the king of Carnival, is celebrated, who makes his triumphant entrance joined by his entourage to officially start the festivity. That day, a grand parade is organized in which various entities march through the streets, showcasing their colorful floats and original satirical costumes.

Sunday of Comparsas, the most anticipated moment

Undoubtedly, the most representative event of the Carnival of Vilanova i la Geltrú is the Comparsas, which takes place on Sunday. Thousands of people take to the streets with barretinas, Manila shawls, carnations, and a bag full of candies. The rhythm is set by the charangas to the sound of the Turuta, the classic song that marks the pace of the festivity.

Each entity participates with its own flags, which parade to the Plaza de la Vila, where the famous candy battle takes place. During this festive confrontation, more than 97 tons of candies are thrown, turning the square into a true sea of colors.

This Carnival has many more festivities like El Ball de Mantons, El Caramel, or El Vidalot, among others. Finally, Ash Wednesday marks the end with the Burial of His Majesty Carnestoltes. A satirical procession where the vilanovins bid him farewell until the following year.

If you're looking to experience an authentic and different Carnival, Vilanova i la Geltrú is the perfect destination. Beyond the festival, the city offers an ideal setting to enjoy the sea, gastronomy, and culture. Undoubtedly, an experience worth living at least once in a lifetime.