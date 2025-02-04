The ideal Valentine's Day retreat surrounded by nature is 40 minutes from Gerona.

Imagine spending Valentine's Day in a unique place, surrounded by nature. Away from the city's noise, only with the sound of the trees and the singing of the birds. In the heart of Catalonia, in an unparalleled natural setting, lies the ideal retreat to enjoy a romantic getaway.

Cabanes al Arbres offers a unique experience, with cabins elevated among the trees. These cabins are located in the quiet forest of the town of Sant Hilari Sacalm, where you can completely disconnect. It is the perfect destination to enjoy your partner's company, far from daily stress.

| Google Maps

Cabanes al Arbres: a retreat for couples

Located in Girona, this complex is ideal for a romantic getaway on Valentine's Day. Cabanes al Arbres offers you several cabin options, all designed to integrate into nature and provide maximum comfort. The Rossinyol Cabin is one of the most chosen by couples, situated 16 feet (5 meters) high, it has panoramic views of nature.

Access is via a suspension bridge, making the experience even more special. The price of the Rossinyol Cabin is from €169 per night, and includes breakfast, a fireplace, and access to the nearby farmhouse. At the farmhouse, you can also enjoy free Wi-Fi and a pool during the summer months.

| Google Maps

Another very popular option is the Mallerenga Cabin, which also has views of Montseny and is 26 feet (8 meters) high. With a design similar to the Rossinyol, its price is from €169 per night and includes breakfast and all the necessary services for a comfortable and romantic stay.

If you're looking for something higher, the Òliba Cabin is perfect, situated 33 feet (10 meters) high, it offers views of the forest and the farmhouse. Access is via a suspension bridge, giving you a sense of adventure amidst tranquility. Its price is from €159 per night, and includes breakfast and a fireplace.

More romantic options to enjoy as a couple

The Tallareta Cabin, situated 13 feet (4 meters) high, offers an intimate and cozy atmosphere. With sunset views, this cabin creates the perfect space to relax as a couple. Its price is also from €179 per night, and includes breakfast and access to the farmhouse for showering and enjoying its café.

Cabanes al Arbres is designed for those who want to disconnect from daily routine. Although there is no electricity in the cabins, light is provided with rechargeable LED lamps and headlamps. The cabins' bathroom features a dry toilet.

| Google Maps

For those who need to shower or recharge electronic devices, they can do so at the nearby farmhouse. The farmhouse also has a living room with a fireplace, perfect for relaxing after a day of adventure.

If you're looking for a special place to surprise your partner this Valentine's Day, Cabanes al Arbres is the ideal destination. Enjoy nature, calm, and romance in a unique setting. With several cabin options, all adapted to offer you the best experience, this getaway will become an unforgettable memory.