This place just 1 hour from Barcelona offers the best getaway for this Valentine's Day

There are places that seem to be made to disconnect from the world and enjoy unique moments. In the heart of nature, surrounded by tranquility, there is an ideal destination to surprise your partner on Valentine's Day. A place where relaxation, gastronomy, and romance combine perfectly.

Calders, a small municipality in the Moyanès region, is a perfect option for a special getaway. With just 1,114 inhabitants, it offers a cozy and exclusive atmosphere. Its natural surroundings and accommodation options make it an ideal destination for an unforgettable experience as a couple.

| Hotel Urbisol

A romantic plan for Valentine's Day

Hotel Urbisol, located in an idyllic setting, has designed an experience for couples seeking a special celebration. The package includes a night in the New Suite room, with a whirlpool bath and views of the Pyrenees. The stay begins with a relaxing couple's massage with essential oils and free access to the Bliss Spa, a perfect space to disconnect.

The romantic candlelit dinner offers a special menu that combines Catalan tradition with a modern touch. But the surprise doesn't end there: upon returning to the room, you'll find an impressive flower bath with cava, strawberries, and a Shunga sensual travel kit.

| Hotel Urbisol

In the morning, breakfast arrives in the room to end the getaway with the best taste. The price of the complete package starts from €295 per person, offering a unique and exclusive experience.

For those who want something simpler, there is another option available at the hotel: a romantic dinner with a flower bath, accommodation, and breakfast, as well as private access to the Bliss Spa. Prices vary according to the room category, from €412.50 in the deluxe to €492.50 in the suite with a fireplace.

A village with history and charm

Calders is a municipality with a rich historical heritage and a privileged natural environment. Its castle, from the 11th century, stands on a mound at 471 meters (1,545 feet) of altitude, offering impressive views of the Calders stream. In the center of the village, the church of San Vicente is a landmark, with its typical Catalan architecture.

| Hotel Urbisol

On the outskirts is the Colonia Jorba, an old industrial colony from the 19th century that reflects the area's textile past. For history lovers, the dolmen of Sant Amanç is a testament to the prehistoric presence in the territory. Additionally, in the surroundings, there are traditional farmhouses and hiking routes perfect for exploring nature.

Located in the center of Catalonia, Calders is an accessible destination from cities like Barcelona or Vic. Its tranquility, its impressive beauty, and its welcoming atmosphere make it an ideal place for a romantic getaway, combining rest, gastronomy, and history in one trip.