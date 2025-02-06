Driver Alert: The 12 Roads Farmers Could Block in Catalonia

One year after the historic mobilizations of farmers in Catalonia and around Spain, they are back in action. The farmers have decided to take to the streets again to demand solutions to the problems they continue to face.

In fact, they have confirmed it will be next Monday, February 10 when the protests, which started this Thursday, will reach their peak. On that day, roadblocks are expected at several strategic points in Catalonia.

| Europa Press

Farmers block roads again

In February of last year, farmers in Catalonia rose up, fed up with high production costs, excessive bureaucracy, and the devastating effects of drought. They decided then to take to the streets in a series of historic protests. Thousands of farmers and ranchers from all over Spain and Europe joined to demand a change in the policies affecting their sector.

The mobilization reached its peak in Catalonia, where thousands of tractors invaded the roads in a slow march toward Barcelona. The demand was clear: a change in agricultural policies and stronger support from public administrations to reverse the sector's delicate situation.

One year later, the problems remain the same, and the farmers haven't seen significant changes. The high costs of agricultural inputs, difficulties in accessing subsidies, and the continued impact of drought have caused the mobilizations to resurge with force.

| ACN

That's why the farmers have decided to resume protests and organize a new series of mobilizations. This time, they aim to pressure the administrations to effectively address the sector's problems, which continues to face a critical situation.

The 12 roads that could be blocked in Catalonia

According to the Direcció de Trànsit de Catalunya, from today, February 6, until Tuesday, February 11, farmers will carry out blockades on at least 12 roads. These mobilizations will affect some of the main routes in the region, which could cause significant delays and complications in vehicle circulation.

Among the roads that could be affected are: the C-25 in Vic; the A-2 in Jorba; and the AP-7 at various points, such as in Roca del Vallès, Llorenç del Penedès, and L'Aldea. Blockades are also expected on the N-II in Pontós and on the N-230 in Es Bòrdes.

| Europa Press

Other blockade points include the AP-2 in Montferri and in Soses, up to Les Borges Blanques, and the C-12. In the Sant Fruitós de Bages area, the C-25 and C-16 roads could be affected. The blockade of the N-II in Alcoletge up to the C-13, and from the C-12 to the C-53 and C-13 in Balaguer is also planned.

These blockades on 12 road axes will affect those who need to travel through Catalonia. Authorities have warned about the possibility of long delays and detours. Drivers are advised to stay updated on traffic updates and, if possible, avoid the affected routes.