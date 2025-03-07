What's Going On with Jack Daniel's in the United States? What the Company Says

Jack Daniel's is one of the most iconic whiskey brands in the world. Founded in 1866 in Lynchburg, Tennessee, it has maintained its recipe and artisanal process for over 150 years. Its distinctive flavor and iconic bottle have made it a symbol of American culture.

An Unexpected Blow for Jack Daniel's

Now, the company faces a new challenge. Some provinces in Canada have decided to remove American liquors from their shelves, directly affecting Jack Daniel's. The measure was implemented just before the United States announced the suspension of tariffs in the sector, which created uncertainty in the market.

Lawson Whiting, CEO of Brown-Forman, the company that owns Jack Daniel's, expressed his frustration: "That's worse than a tariff because it literally takes away your sales," he stated at a financial conference. Despite the issue, the company downplayed the impact. According to Whiting, Canada represents only 1% of the brand's total sales.

| Instagram, @jackdaniels_us

Reactions in Tennessee, United States

In Tennessee, the concern focused on local farmers. State legislators pointed out that tariffs affect production more than whiskey sales.

Representative William Lamberth assured that the brand is not in danger. "I don't think we have to worry about Jack Daniel's being the product that's going to go bankrupt due to international tariffs," he commented. "It seems to be quite popular worldwide."

From the alcoholic beverage industry in the United States, the suspension of tariffs was well received. Entrepreneurs in the sector highlighted the benefits of the trade agreement between the United States, Canada, and Mexico (USMCA).

The Agreement That Seeks to Protect the Industry

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States celebrated the decision. In a statement, they highlighted the importance of the agreement. "President Trump's decision to suspend tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada that comply with the USMCA is great news for the spirits industries."

"We want toasts, not tariffs," it concluded. The impact of these tariffs goes beyond manufacturers. Swonger, a spokesperson for the sector, highlighted that the entire production chain is affected.

"Our agricultural partners, it all starts from grain to glass, through distillers, bars, restaurants, and bartenders," he explained. "But, of course, let's not forget the consumers, the Canadian consumers who love Tennessee whiskey." Jack Daniel's faces a new challenge. Its next steps could define the future of liquor trade in the region.